3 Takeaways From Canucks’ 4-3 Loss to the Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks were up against it when they faced off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Missing two-thirds of their top line and still running without their starting goalie Thatcher Demko, they impressively kept pace with the Stanley Cup-contending Rangers and almost pulled out a victory. They were step-for-step with them all game long, coming back from three one-goal deficits, only to lose 4-3 after Chris Kreider notched his ninth midway through the third. Here are three takeaways from a game that the Canucks probably deserved at least a point from.

Conor Garland Continues Impressive Season

Conor Garland was on baby watch all day yesterday (Nov. 19). He was questionable for the game after missing morning skate, but suited up and had another strong outing, maybe his best of the season. He was his usual waterbug self dancing around the offensive zone, and scored a goal, tying the game at three in the second period. It was his fifth goal and 14th point in 18 games, further solidifying his place in the top-six forward group. Missing J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, he will have to play this way for the foreseeable future, and judging by his season so far, I do not doubt that he can do it.

“He’s gonna probably have a baby here soon. Was up at 3 in the morning. Was up again at 7. No sleep, and he was our best player. What can you say? You love the kid.” Rick Tocchet on Garland’s performance last night

Garland might be the one to guide the Canucks through this tough stretch without so many key players. He has been one of the Canucks’ top performers all season long and I have a feeling we will be seeing more standout games like this on the upcoming road trip – especially considering he will be riding the high of having his first child. He rushed back to the hospital immediately after the game to be with his wife.

Kiefer Sherwood Has Another Standout Game Alongside Pettersson

Speaking of impressive games, Kiefer Sherwood had another one alongside Elias Pettersson. Like Garland, he has been one of the Canucks top forwards this season and added another goal to his total when he snapped his fifth by Igor Shesterkin to tie the game at two. He is halfway to his career-high of 10 that he logged last season with the Nashville Predators and is on pace for his first 20-goal season.

Sherwood also led the hit parade with his third 10-hit game of the season, and now leads the league with 114, 22 ahead of his former teammate Jeremy Lauzon. What a find for general manager Patrik Allvin, who signed him to a very budget-friendly two-year, $3 million contract in the offseason. I would say he’s probably the most impactful free-agent signing of the 2024-25 season thus far.

Despite the Loss, This Game Is One to Build On

The cliche was true in this game, the Canucks’ best players were their best players, which included the aforementioned Garland and Sherwood, and another strong performance from Elias Pettersson, who is now their top-line centre. Despite the turnover that led to the game-winner from Kreider, he again looked like the Pettersson who put up 102 points in 2022-23. He now has eight points in his last six games after his two-assist effort and looks ready to take the reins as the team’s centrepiece for however long Miller is out of the lineup.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Yes, the Canucks lost this game and fell to a disappointing 3-5-3 on home ice, but they put forth probably their best effort of the season against one of the top teams in the NHL. Missing key pieces of their lineup and icing a second line that in an ideal world would be their third line, they were greater than the sum of their parts and almost pulled out an improbable win. It is definitely one to build on as they head onto the road for six games.

Back on the Road

After a few days off, the Canucks will be in the nation’s capital to take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday for the first of a six-game road trip that will take them through Ottawa, Boston, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Detroit and Minnesota. They are 6-1-0 on the road to start the season, and might be getting Boeser and Demko back at some point during the six-game gauntlet. If they can replicate the effort they had against the Rangers, they should be returning home with a lot of positive momentum heading into the latter half of December.