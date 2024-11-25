Bruins Should Inquire About Kreider Trade

The Boston Bruins find themselves in a unique and somewhat unfamiliar position as they navigate the post-Jim Montgomery era. Despite currently holding a Wild Card spot and sitting just five points out of first place in the Atlantic Division, the Bruins are not where they had hoped to be at this stage of the season. After a 47-win, 109-point campaign last year, the Bruins made significant moves in free agency to push for a deeper playoff run. These included signing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov while committing to Jeremy Swayman as the team’s No. 1 goaltender. Yet, the Bruins started the season in a state of mediocrity, playing with such malaise that Montgomery was eventually relieved of his duties. In response, reports quickly emerged that the team was looking to shake up the roster, with a specific focus on adding a power forward.

Interestingly, the New York Rangers find themselves in a somewhat similar situation to the Bruins, though they are in a stronger position. The Rangers currently hold the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 25 points, despite having played fewer games than the three teams ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers are exploring roster changes, with players like Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba reportedly being discussed as potential trade options.

Why Kreider Fits the Bruins’ Needs

For the Bruins, a player like Kreider could be exactly what the team needs, especially given their self-imposed timeline following the signings of the soon-to-be 30-year-old Lindholm and the 29-year-old Zadorov. The Bruins are clearly in a win-now mode and show no interest in a full retool or rebuild. Acquiring the 33-year-old Kreider would align with their immediate goals.

Kreider carries a $6.5 million cap hit this season and for the next two seasons. He’s no stranger to trade rumors, specifically ones linking him to the Bruins, largely due to his Massachusetts roots and his physical, Bruins-style approach to hockey. This season, Kreider has scored nine goals in 19 games, though just one in his last six contests. Historically, he has been one of the NHL’s most consistent players, with 30 or more goals in each of the past three seasons, including 39 last season, 36 the year prior, and 52 in 2021-22. Additionally, he has posted 75-plus points in two of the previous three seasons, with a consistent floor of 20 goals annually.

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider could be a good addition to the Boston Bruins lineup, especially if the New York Rangers are looking to shake up their roster. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Acquiring a 33-year-old signed through age 36 is rarely ideal. Kreider’s age and physical playing style obviously come with risks, however, the Bruins have shown a willingness to commit to players in their 30s, as seen with Lindholm’s recent deal. Kreider has also yet to show significant signs of decline, making the gamble less daunting.

At $6.5 million annually, his cap hit is also relatively reasonable for a top-six forward by today’s standards, especially with the salary cap expected to continue rising.

Potential Lineup Impact

If the Bruins can construct a top-six lineup featuring David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, Lindholm, and Kreider, they would immediately be in a better position than they were entering the season, even if Kreider would have to play out of position on the right side similarly to how Jake DeBrusk did during his most successful years in Boston. The cost of acquiring Kreider, however, could present challenges. The Rangers are seeking NHL-caliber players who can immediately improve their roster, similar to the Bruins. Facilitating “hockey trades” are often difficult as both teams need to feel as though they’re improving; it isn’t promised future value of prospects or draft picks in exchange for established talent with two teams holding different goals.

This means Bruins’ players such as Morgan Geekie, Trent Frederic, or Justin Brazeau—along with just about any defender outside of Charlie McAvoy and likely Hampus Lindholm—could be part of trade discussions. The Bruins also have prospects like Georgii Merkulov and Fabian Lysell, who could sweeten a deal. Trading away key prospects would further commit Boston to short-term success at the expense of long-term sustainability, which is a risky move as they continually kick the can down the road

Related: Bruins’ Coaching Change Can Lead to Success Similar to Oilers & Wild

Regardless of what a trade looks like, the Bruins should at the very least be picking up the phone and calling the Rangers to see if there’s any mutual interest in facilitating a deal. The Bruins are 2-0-0 since moving on from Montgomery, but this shouldn’t preclude them from improving the team.