Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Utah HC – 11/26/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the Utah Hockey Club at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (8-10-3) at CANADIENS (7- 11-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Michael Kesselring — Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)
Status report
- Bortuzzo will play after being scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joshua Roy
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)
Status report
- Laine, a forward, participated in the morning skate but his return date is still undetermined.
- Montembeault will make his fifth straight start; Primeau will start at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
- The Canadiens will have new defense pairs and lines with only the second line remaining the same.
- Dach moves to center from the wing.
- Roy will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday.
- Barron will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games and eight of nine.
