Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Utah HC – 11/26/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the Utah Hockey Club at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (8-10-3) at CANADIENS (7- 11-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Michael Kesselring — Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)

Status report

Bortuzzo will play after being scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joshua Roy

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)

Status report

Laine, a forward, participated in the morning skate but his return date is still undetermined.

Montembeault will make his fifth straight start; Primeau will start at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

The Canadiens will have new defense pairs and lines with only the second line remaining the same.

Dach moves to center from the wing.

Roy will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Barron will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games and eight of nine.

