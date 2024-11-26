Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Utah HC – 11/26/24

by

The Montreal Canadiens face the Utah Hockey Club at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (8-10-3) at CANADIENS (7- 11-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Michael Kesselring — Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)

Status report

  • Bortuzzo will play after being scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joshua Roy
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)

Status report

  • Laine, a forward, participated in the morning skate but his return date is still undetermined.
  • Montembeault will make his fifth straight start; Primeau will start at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
  • The Canadiens will have new defense pairs and lines with only the second line remaining the same.
  • Dach moves to center from the wing.
  • Roy will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday.
  • Barron will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games and eight of nine.

Latest for THW: