Montreal Canadiens Call Up Joshua Roy from AHL’s Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have started their week by calling up forward Joshua Roy from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket, on Monday (Nov. 25). Amidst trade chatter to acquire a forward with grit and plenty of line juggling, including the top line, Montreal has, for now, opted to go a simpler option with a known entity.

Joshua Roy Can Bolster Offence

Roy, a 2021 NHL Draft selection by the Canadiens, is something of a known entity around the Bell Centre. He suited up in a Habs uniform for 23 games during the 2023-24 campaign. Throughout his time in the big league, he has netted four goals and added a handful of assists for nine points. He also has a minus-2 rating. He has earned respectable ice time for a newcomer, logging 12:08 on average.

Not only was his 2023-24 in the AHL commendable (13 goals and 19 assists in 41 matches), but he has also begun 2024-25 on fire, with both eight goals and helpers through the Rocket’s first 17 contests, figures bolstered by a plus-3 rating.

Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There has been talk about what general manager (GM) Kent Hughes might do to keep the club’s head above during its rocky start to the season. Defenceman David Savard’s name has been mentioned as trade bait. Patrik Laine is still getting back up to speed, as is Rafael Harvey-Pinard, not to mention being re-assigned to the AHL. Therein possibly lies a clue to the decision to call up Roy.

The Canadiens have Monday off before returning to action at home against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday evening.