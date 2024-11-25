NHL Rumors: Rangers, Canadiens, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers have made it known that they are looking to shake up their roster and have made a couple of pretty big names available. Meanwhile, Patrik Laine was practicing in a regular jersey on Monday. Does that mean he’s close to a return? Finally, Doug Armstrong met with the media on Sunday to discuss his decision to let Drew Bannister go in favor of Jim Montgomery. Did Bannister do anything wrong?

Rangers Shopping Kreider and Trouba

The New York Rangers made news Monday morning as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wrote in a tweet on Monday morning:

“In the aftermath of their 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday, the Rangers have made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster. Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered.”

Since the tweet, there have been plenty of follow-up reports. Friedman appeared on Sportsnet the Fan590 and said Kreider doesn’t have much in the way of trade protection (15 teams) and some teams will have an interest. Friedman wasn’t totally sure if this was meant as a wake-up call and there was legitimate interest in trading him or if this was more about letting everyone know they weren’t happy with the way the team is playing despite their decent record.

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, Adam Fox, and Alexis Lafreniere celebrate after Kreider’s first period goal during game three of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Vince Mercogliano of USA Today tweeted: “I have spoken to two sources who added that the #NYR are motivated in their efforts to make a trade sooner than later – and, yes, Kreider and Trouba are the two names at the top of the for-sale list. Whether they can pull it off is TBD.”

Laine Practicing with the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine was on the ice in a full practice jersey Monday, which is a huge step in his recovery as it suggested he could take contact. The 26-year-old forward had been sidelined since the offseason trade that sent him to Montreal from the Columbus Blue Jackets and the early injury set back the Canadiens in a huge way.

Eric Engels writes, “Martin St. Louis says don’t expect to see Patrik Laine return before the end of the week. Habs play Tuesday/Wednesday and Saturday/Sunday.” If Laine is close to returning, that’s a huge deal for the Canadiens.

Did Drew Bannister Do Anything to Get Fire by the Blues?

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong revealed to the media on Sunday that his decision to fire Drew Bannister as head coach was driven almost entirely by the availability of Jim Montgomery. Bannister’s performance wasn’t in question because he simply didn’t have enough games to evaluate him as a coach. Armstrong pulled the trigger on this move out of fear that another team would hire Montgomery first and the Blues wanted what they believed was a sure thing.

“When I woke up Wednesday morning, there was no inclination to make a coaching change,” Armstrong admitted. “This decision, I would say, is based almost 100% on having someone of Jim’s caliber become available.” The Blues gave Montgomery a five-year deal in the hopes that it turns into a tenure that will last over a decade.