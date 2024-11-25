Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Islanders – 11/25/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat– Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Tyler Motte

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Albert Johansson — Erik Gustafsson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Kane, a forward, is day to day; he will be replaced by Veleno, who was a healthy scratch for two games.

Rasmussen, who did not practice Sunday, will play.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

