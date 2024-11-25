Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Islanders – 11/25/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (8-10-2) AT ISLANDERS (8-8-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat– Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Tyler Motte
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Albert Johansson — Erik Gustafsson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
- Kane, a forward, is day to day; he will be replaced by Veleno, who was a healthy scratch for two games.
- Rasmussen, who did not practice Sunday, will play.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injuries: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
