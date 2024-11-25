Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Senators – 11/25/24

by

The Calgary Flames take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (12-6-3) at SENATORS (8-11-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

  • The Flames will use the same lineup as their 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
  • Bean, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Nick Cousins
Michael Amadio — Zack Ostapchuk — David Perron

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen

Video Player is loading.

Advertisement

Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark

Scratched: None

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Status report

  • Zub, a defenseman, will be out “for a while” with a fracture in his foot. He will be replaced by Hamonic.
  • Ostapchuk was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday after forward Zack MacEwen was placed on waivers.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner