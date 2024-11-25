Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Senators – 11/25/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (12-6-3) at SENATORS (8-11-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

The Flames will use the same lineup as their 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Bean, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Nick Cousins

Michael Amadio — Zack Ostapchuk — David Perron

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: None

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Status report

Zub, a defenseman, will be out “for a while” with a fracture in his foot. He will be replaced by Hamonic.

Ostapchuk was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday after forward Zack MacEwen was placed on waivers.

