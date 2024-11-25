Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Senators – 11/25/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (12-6-3) at SENATORS (8-11-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean
Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)
Status report
- The Flames will use the same lineup as their 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
- Bean, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Bruins, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Blackhawks
- Maple Leafs Reportedly Kicking Tires on a Nazem Kadri Return
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Flames – 11/23/24
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Nick Cousins
Michael Amadio — Zack Ostapchuk — David Perron
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen
Video Player is loading.
Advertisement
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: None
Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)
Status report
- Zub, a defenseman, will be out “for a while” with a fracture in his foot. He will be replaced by Hamonic.
- Ostapchuk was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday after forward Zack MacEwen was placed on waivers.
Latest for THW:
- Ottawa Senators Have Been Constructed to Lose
- Senators’ Hopes of Playoffs Slipping Away in November
- Canucks Hold on to Beat Senators 4-3