Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Wild – 11/25/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (17-4-0) at WILD (13-3-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson
Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
- Samberg, a defenseman, is week to week with a broken foot sustained by blocking a shot in a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
- Heinola will play his first game since Jan. 19, 2023, following a second preseason surgery on an injured ankle. He played 41 games for Manitoba in the American Hockey League last season.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Ben Jones — Devin Shore
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc Andre-Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Travis Boyd
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body)
Status report
- Kaprizov is a game-time decision. He took part in the morning skate after missing one game with a lower-body injury.
- Khusnutdinov, a forward, did not skate and is also a game-time decision. He’s missed one game.
