Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Wild – 11/25/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (17-4-0) at WILD (13-3-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

Samberg, a defenseman, is week to week with a broken foot sustained by blocking a shot in a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Heinola will play his first game since Jan. 19, 2023, following a second preseason surgery on an injured ankle. He played 41 games for Manitoba in the American Hockey League last season.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Ben Jones — Devin Shore

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Travis Boyd

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body)

Status report

Kaprizov is a game-time decision. He took part in the morning skate after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Khusnutdinov, a forward, did not skate and is also a game-time decision. He’s missed one game.

