Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Predators – 11/23/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (17-3-0) at PREDATORS (6-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)
Status report
- Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 17 saves in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
Predators projected Lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Jonathan Marchessault — Tommy Novak — Colton Sissons
Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Mark Jankowski
Injured: None
Status report
- Svechkov will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
