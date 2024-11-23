Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Predators – 11/23/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (17-3-0) at PREDATORS (6-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 17 saves in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Predators projected Lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Jonathan Marchessault — Tommy Novak — Colton Sissons

Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Mark Jankowski

Injured: None

Status report

Svechkov will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

