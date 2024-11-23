Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Capitals – 11/23/24

by

The New Jersey Devils take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (13-7-2) at CAPITALS (13-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Nolan Foote — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Shane Bowers

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

  • The Devils did not hold a morning skate; the Capitals held an optional skate.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • Miroshnichenko will make his season debut.
  • Mangiapane moves from the first line back to the third, replacing Vrana, a forward.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner