Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Capitals – 11/23/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (13-7-2) at CAPITALS (13-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Nolan Foote — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Shane Bowers
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- The Devils did not hold a morning skate; the Capitals held an optional skate.
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- Miroshnichenko will make his season debut.
- Mangiapane moves from the first line back to the third, replacing Vrana, a forward.
