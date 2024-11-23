Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Penguins – 11/23/24

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (7-9-3) at PENGUINS (7-11-4)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN-PIT

Utah Hockey Club projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Michael Kesselring — Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)

Status report

  • Utah adjusted its lines at the morning skate after a 1-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Hayton moved from the third line to first-line center, dropping Bjugstad to the second. Schmaltz also elevated to the first line from the third. Cooley, center on the second line against the Bruins, will be third-line center.

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Jesse Puljujarvi — Drew O’Connor — Sam Poulin
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Vasily Ponomarev

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Valtteri Puustinen, Jack St. Ivany

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion

Status report

  • The Penguins did not hold a morning skate.
  • Nedeljkovic will likely start after Jarry made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
  • Hayes, a forward, was a game-time decision Friday but missed an eighth straight game.

