4 Utah HC Players Not Meeting Expectations

After 18 games of this 2024-25 NHL season, the Utah Hockey Club is floundering with a poor 7-8-3 record tied for sixth in the Central Division. While injuries have plagued the newest NHL franchise, there are a list of players who are just not performing up to expectations.

Every athlete in any sport can experience a slump, but when a group of players slump simultaneously, it can be fatal to team performance. Over their last 10 games, the Utah HC has a meager 3-5-2 record. While it may be too early to panic, general manager (GM) Bill Armstrong has to be concerned.

These Players Need to Start Producing

Lawson Crouse Is in a Slump

Lawson Crouse has yet to be productive thus far in this campaign, with just three goals and one assist in 18 games. The last time his name appeared on the scoresheet was 11 games ago when he scored a goal against the Colorado Avalanche. Two years ago, the Mt. Brydges, Ontario, native signed a five-year deal worth $21.5 million. It seems the team is not getting the expected production from the 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward.

There has been speculation that Crouse would be traded in the past as other teams covet his size and power-forward abilities. If his lack of scoring continues, how long will Armstrong delay his decision on whether to trade or keep him? Of course, his current trade value has plummeted due to his slump.

Crouse has lined up with skilled playmakers Logan Cooley and Matias Maccelli. We don’t know why he can’t consistently light the lamp unless he has an undisclosed injury. The team may listen to any exciting offers to move Crouse, but they seem content with allowing him time to find his game again.

Nick Schmaltz Being Scoreless Hasn’t Helped

Nick Schmaltz has been a very productive forward over the last three seasons, tallying 67 goals in 205 games. However, this season, he has been held scoreless in 18 games. What gives? While he does have 13 assists to his credit, he is being paid $5.85 million through next season to score goals.

He could become a valuable trade candidate with just one year left on his current contract. He, too, has an excellent linemate in Clayton Keller, who has six goals thus far, with three assisted by Schmaltz. It’s not as if Schmaltz is not getting his opportunities to score because he has launched 36 shots on opposing goalies only to come up empty.

He needs to determine what needs to be fixed with his lack of goal-scoring. When a top-performing player gets in a slump, they tend to press more, which could only cause more destructive results. He needs to figure it out because the team needs his scoring to help their offense, which ranked 26th.

Barrett Hayton Still Needs to Show Consistency

Barrett Hayton started this season like he was shot out of canon. With four goals and two assists in his first five games, it was thought that he finally is developing into that fifth overall pick from 2018. The problem with Hayton is synonymous with the problem of the Utah team… consistency.

Barrett Hayton, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since his exceptional start, he has just one goal and one assist in 12 games. Let’s say the line of Hayton, Maccelli, and Crouse has not shown up enough and as often. Head coach Andre Tourigny has always mixed lines up to get results. It seems this line qualifies for some shifting of personnel.

Hayton was awarded a two-year $5.3 million this summer, and it was thought that he would start to show some scoring talents. He also has had excessive injury issues slowing down development. With his scoring drought intact, he is still the second-best player in the faceoff circle with a stellar 61.5 percent success rate.

It’s doubtful that Hayton is a trade candidate, but if he doesn’t improve soon, that is still possible.

Connor Ingram Has Been a Disappointment

After desperately looking like the goalie the Arizona Coyotes needed, Connor Ingram has fallen from grace. During his Arizona reign, he had a 29-34-11 record. His .907 save percentage (SV%) was all right, and his 3.08 goals-against average (GAA) was decent. So what happened this season?

We recently discovered that Ingram has been struggling with an upper-body injury that sidelined him into a day-to-day status. We don’t know how much that has influenced his less-than-average performance this season, but players sometimes try to work through injuries.

The Utah Hockey Club has recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) on an emergency basis.



Goaltender Connor Ingram is considered day to day with an upper-body injury. He has remained in Utah for further evaluation. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) November 20, 2024

That means Karel Vejmelka, the regular backup netminder, will be the starter until Ingram recovers. “Veggie” has a 1-4 record, a .915 SV%, and a 2.58 GAA. Some consistent goaltending is severely needed to get this team back in the running. Last season in Arizona it was thought that the club would have a 1A/1B situation until Ingram took over the starter role.

If Vejmelka can come in and show Ingram some competition for the starting slot, it may help both goalies.

Wake-Up Call or Patience

The Utah HC has great potential but is still young and attempting a rebuild. Given its lack of performance, it may be time to give the team a wake-up call. Trading one of the players who is not producing could do just that. GM Armstrong has some draft assets that could be added to a trade scenario to rebuild his failing roster.

Being patient with young players can either reward you in the long run or destroy you now. It resembles the old poker Kenny Rogers song “The Gambler.” You gotta know when to hold them and know when to fold them.

Playing poker with Armstrong could be a unique learning experience.