Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Penguins – 11/22/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (16-3-0) at PENGUINS (7-10-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)
Status report
- The Jets are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Jesse Puljujarvi — Drew O’Connor — Sam Poulin
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Vasily Ponomarev
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Valtteri Puustinen, Jack St. Ivany
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion)
Status report
- Letang will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an undisclosed illness.
- Hayes will also be a game-time decision. The forward has been out the past seven games.
- Glass and Lizotte, each a forward, wore noncontact jerseys in an optional morning skate Friday.
