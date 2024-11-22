Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Penguins – 11/22/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (16-3-0) at PENGUINS (7-10-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

The Jets are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi — Drew O’Connor — Sam Poulin

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Vasily Ponomarev

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Valtteri Puustinen, Jack St. Ivany

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion)

Status report

Letang will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an undisclosed illness.

Hayes will also be a game-time decision. The forward has been out the past seven games.

Glass and Lizotte, each a forward, wore noncontact jerseys in an optional morning skate Friday.

