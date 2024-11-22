Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Ducks – 11/22/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (9-9-1) at DUCKS (8-8-2)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B, SN, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Sam Lafferty

Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Status report

Thompson, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. He participated in the morning skate, but did not take line rushes.

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Status report

McTavish, a forward, practiced on Thursday and participated in the morning skate, but will miss his sixth straight game.

McGinn, a forward, will miss his second straight game and remains day to day.

