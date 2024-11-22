Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Ducks – 11/22/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (9-9-1) at DUCKS (8-8-2)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B, SN, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Sam Lafferty
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)
Status report
- Thompson, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. He participated in the morning skate, but did not take line rushes.
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Status report
- McTavish, a forward, practiced on Thursday and participated in the morning skate, but will miss his sixth straight game.
- McGinn, a forward, will miss his second straight game and remains day to day.
