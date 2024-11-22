Maple Leafs Place Matthew Knies on Injured Reserve

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Matthew Knies on injured reserve Friday due to an upper-body injury sustained during Wednesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The move is retroactive to Nov. 20, leaving Knies sidelined for at least a week.

Head coach Craig Berube previously reported that Knies was improving, but he will not be available for Sunday’s game against Utah.

The Impact on the Maple Leafs

Knies’ absence creates a significant gap in Toronto’s forward group. The 22-year-old winger has been a key contributor this season, scoring eight goals and 12 points in 20 games. His physical play and scoring touch have been integral to the team’s secondary scoring.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs are already grappling with a lengthy injury list, including Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, and Auston Matthews. Young players like Bobby McMann, Nicholas Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg have stepped into expanded roles to compensate. Two youngsters have immediately impacted the team with some success, with Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin appearing in the lineup.

Maple Leafs Call Up Alexander Nylander After Knies Injury

In a roster adjustment following Knies’ placement on injured reserve, the Maple Leafs signed Alexander Nylander to a one-year, $775,000 NHL contract on Friday. Nylander, 26 years of age, has been impressive in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies. He has scored eight goals and four assists in 14 games with the Marlies.

Drafted initially eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Nylander has struggled to find consistent NHL footing. Now he has a chance to contribute to a depleted Maple Leafs lineup. His call-up could provide needed depth during Knies’ recovery. Perhaps he’ll even share a shift or two with his brother William Nylander.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Miss Knies

Knies’ ability to create offensive opportunities and his growing presence in the top six have made him a crucial part of the Maple Leafs’ lineup. His absence will pressure Toronto’s depleted roster to step up even more. With the team struggling to maintain consistency amid injuries, getting Knies back will be critical for their success in the coming weeks.

When will the Maple Leafs’ lineup finally get healthy enough to compete at full strength?