Mike Sullivan Is no Longer a Fit for the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins, so far this season, have played far below their potential considering the talent on the squad. On Tuesday night (Nov. 19), they blew yet another two-goal lead with less than 15 minutes to go, losing 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime. It was the eighth time they have blown a big lead this season. With that loss and other results since then, the Penguins currently sit in eighth place in the Metropolitan Division. Their play has been consistently inconsistent, with fast starts and slow finishes.

The Penguins are getting lackluster results at the quarter mark, and something needs to change. While trading away players is typically what is done in situations like these, they have had their fair share of new faces come into the organization over the last couple of seasons, but still, nothing has changed. This leaves the question: when will general manager Kyle Dubas and the rest of the front office realize they need to fire head coach Mike Sullivan and bring in a new bench boss to freshen things up?

Sullivan Good for a Contending Team, Not a Rebuilder

The reason for firing Sullivan would not be due to him being a bad head coach—many would agree he is not. However, his systems and coaching style do not suit a team that is retooling while Sidney Crosby is still a member of the club, nor are they suitable for a team that will eventually be rebuilding. He is best suited for a Stanley Cup-contending team, or even a team that has a good chance of just making the playoffs.

Mike Sullivan, Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sullivan’s preferred style is a very offensive-heavy approach. Though it has not been consistently effective this season, he likes his teams to focus on speed and aggressive forechecking, swarming defenders to limit their time and space, and forcing them to make mistakes. The problem? The Penguins are—and have been—one of the oldest teams in the league. Because of that, the speed needed for his systems to work is simply not there. This was a significant factor in the team’s failure to make the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Two-Straight Missed Playoff Appearances

The Penguins had an incredible streak of 16-consecutive playoff appearances, but that came to an end in the 2022-23 season. They finished with a 40-31-11 record, which left them two points behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan and one point behind the Florida Panthers for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot. From there, many fans knew the next few seasons were likely going to be painful, and they have been.

Last season, the Penguins’ playoff hopes were still in their own hands, but it came down to the final 15 games for them to find a way in. They fell short, finishing three points behind the final wild-card spot. While the players are ultimately responsible for the results, the coaching staff bears just as much responsibility for ensuring the team is prepared throughout the entire season—not just when points are desperately needed. Though it is early this season, things could play out the same way as the Penguins appear headed for a third-straight year without a playoff appearance.

Players’ Performances Showing a Change is Needed, Backs Players With Low Performances

A big part of the team’s struggles could be due to aging players or Sullivan’s messages simply getting stale. The star players’ play (such as Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson) has not been terrible, but it has not lived up to their expected standards. Karlsson, for example, came to the Penguins after having the best season of his career with the San Jose Sharks, tallying 101 points in the 2022-23 season. Notably, this came with a Sharks team that finished 29th in the league.

Players who have been with Sullivan since he joined the team during the 2015-16 season have heard the same voice for nearly a decade. A great example of what a change in head coach can do for a team is the Florida Panthers. Paul Maurice took over the Panthers prior to the 2022-23 season and turned the franchise around. In his first season, they made the Stanley Cup Final and in his second, they hoisted their first Stanley Cup.

With the Penguins’ diehard fanbase growing increasingly impatient, a serious change needs to be made. The obvious one, and one many fans want, is for Sullivan to be replaced with a fresh face behind the bench. This is not to say that bringing in a new coach will bring a Stanley Cup right away, but it could help get their season back on track.