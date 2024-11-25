Penguins Acquire Philip Tomasino From Predators for 2027 4th-Round Pick

On Monday (Nov. 25) afternoon, the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins announced on social media that they had completed a trade. The Penguins have acquired forward Philip Tomasino from the Predators in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, which originally belonged to the New York Rangers.

The #Preds have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from Pittsburgh in exchange for Philip Tomasino.



Tomasino, who is 23 years old, is a right-shot forward from Mississauga, Ontario. He was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Predators at 24th overall after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Niagara IceDogs where he scored 34 goals and added 38 assists for 72 points through 67 games. Since joining the Predators organization, he has played 89 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) scoring 36 goals and adding 46 assists for 82 points.

Through parts of four seasons in the NHL, Tomasino has scored 23 goals and added 48 assists for 71 points through 159 games, which is a 0.45 points-per-game average. This season, he has just one point through 11 games.

As the Predators continue to struggle to start their 2024-25 campaign, it seems as though they will finally begin making some changes to their roster. At the same time, the Penguins have added a solid youngster in Tomasino who needed a change of scenery.

