Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Flames – 11/23/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (13-3-3) at FLAMES (11-6-3)

4 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Ben Jones, John Merrill, Travis Boyd

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body)

Status report

  • Minnesota held an optional skate Friday.
  • Kaprizov, who went down following a knee-on-knee collision but did not leave a 5-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, was one of several players receiving treatment Friday but avoided major injury, according to Wild coach John Hynes.
  • Hynes also said Minnesota has a “few question marks”. Boyd, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

  • Backlund, Weegar and Andersson each did not skate Friday because of maintenance but are likely to play.
  • Flames coach Ryan Huska said there’s a “pretty good chance” Vladar will play after Wolf has started each of the past three games.

