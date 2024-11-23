Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Flames – 11/23/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (13-3-3) at FLAMES (11-6-3)

4 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Ben Jones, John Merrill, Travis Boyd

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body)

Status report

Minnesota held an optional skate Friday.

Kaprizov, who went down following a knee-on-knee collision but did not leave a 5-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, was one of several players receiving treatment Friday but avoided major injury, according to Wild coach John Hynes.

Hynes also said Minnesota has a “few question marks”. Boyd, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

Backlund, Weegar and Andersson each did not skate Friday because of maintenance but are likely to play.

Flames coach Ryan Huska said there’s a “pretty good chance” Vladar will play after Wolf has started each of the past three games.

