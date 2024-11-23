Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Kings – 11/23/24

The Seattle Kraken takes on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (10-9-1) at KINGS (10-7-3)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Daniel Sprong — Chandler Stephenson
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Shane Wright
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (undisclosed)
Status report
- Wright, a center, is likely to be a healthy scratch for the third straight game.
- Dunn traveled with the team as the defenseman ramps up his activity level in practice.
Latest for THW:
- How the Kraken Can Overcome the Loss of Captain Jordan Eberle
- NHL Rumors: Kraken, Oilers, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Jets, Hurricanes
- 3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 3-0 Shutout Win Over Predators
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- The Kings are likely to use the same lineup that played in a 1-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- LA Kings Game Notes: 1-0 Loss to Sabres in Tight, Low-Event Game
- Projected Lineup for the Sabres vs Kings – 11/20/24
- Alex Laferriere Represents the Next Wave of LA Kings Players