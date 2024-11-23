Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Kings – 11/23/24

The Seattle Kraken takes on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (10-9-1) at KINGS (10-7-3)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Daniel Sprong — Chandler Stephenson
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Shane Wright

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Wright, a center, is likely to be a healthy scratch for the third straight game.
  • Dunn traveled with the team as the defenseman ramps up his activity level in practice.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich
Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

  • The Kings are likely to use the same lineup that played in a 1-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

