Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Oilers – 11/21/24

by

The Minnesota Wild take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (12-3-3) at OILERS (10-8-2)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, John Merrill

Injured: None

Status report

  • Shore, who signed with Minnesota on July 1, will play his first game with the Wild and first in the NHL since Jan. 24, 2024, when he was a member of the Seattle Kraken.

More from THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin — Connor McDavid — Leon Draisaitl
Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher
Travis Dermott — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Josh Brown

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Darnell Nurse (head)

Status report

  • The Oilers are keeping Draisaitl on the top line with McDavid, as they did in their previous game, a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.
  • Brown, a defenseman, was loaned back to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and recalled Thursday, but will not play.
  • With six defensemen dressed, the Oilers will end a run of four games with a modified 11-7.
  • The Oilers claimed Kapanen off waivers from the St. Louis Blues, and Caggiula was recalled from Bakersfield. They will play in place of the injured forwards Arvidsson and Hyman; the former has been placed on injured reserve.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner