Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Oilers – 11/21/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (12-3-3) at OILERS (10-8-2)
9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian
Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Ben Jones, John Merrill
Injured: None
Status report
- Shore, who signed with Minnesota on July 1, will play his first game with the Wild and first in the NHL since Jan. 24, 2024, when he was a member of the Seattle Kraken.
More from THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 4-2 Win Over the Blues
- After Back & Forth Efforts, Wild Secure 4-2 Win Over Blues
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Wild – 11/19/24
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin — Connor McDavid — Leon Draisaitl
Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher
Travis Dermott — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Josh Brown
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Darnell Nurse (head)
Status report
- The Oilers are keeping Draisaitl on the top line with McDavid, as they did in their previous game, a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.
- Brown, a defenseman, was loaned back to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and recalled Thursday, but will not play.
- With six defensemen dressed, the Oilers will end a run of four games with a modified 11-7.
- The Oilers claimed Kapanen off waivers from the St. Louis Blues, and Caggiula was recalled from Bakersfield. They will play in place of the injured forwards Arvidsson and Hyman; the former has been placed on injured reserve.
More from THW:
- Oilers Shouldn’t Be Counted Out as Stanley Cup Contenders Just Yet
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Bruins, Canucks
- Oilers’ 2024-25 Quarter-Season Awards