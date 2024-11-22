Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Flames – 11/21/24

The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (12-4-1) at FLAMES (10-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Jonny Brodzinski — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

  • Chytil, a forward, joined teammates in Calgary after missing the first two games of a four-game road trip because of an injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks last Thursday, but is not expected to play and is day to day.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

  • The Flames held an optional morning skate.
  • Weegar, who did not participate in practice Wednesday nor morning skate, is expected to be available to play, according to coach Ryan Huska.

