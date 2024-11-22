Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Flames – 11/21/24

The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (12-4-1) at FLAMES (10-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Jonny Brodzinski — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Chytil, a forward, joined teammates in Calgary after missing the first two games of a four-game road trip because of an injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks last Thursday, but is not expected to play and is day to day.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate.

Weegar, who did not participate in practice Wednesday nor morning skate, is expected to be available to play, according to coach Ryan Huska.

