3 Takeaways From the Rangers’ 4-3 Win Over the Canucks

The New York Rangers earned a well-deserved 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks last night, delivering one of their most complete performances of the season. By heavily out-chancing their opponent and limiting opportunities against, the Rangers demonstrated a strong two-way game. Their depth was on full display with even-strength goals from Will Cuylle, Kaapo Kakko, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider.

Rangers vs. Canucks Game Recap

Just 34 seconds into the game, Quinn Hughes set the tone for the Canucks, collecting the puck at the point, weaving through the Rangers’ defense, and beating Igor Shesterkin with a backhand to give his team a 1-0 lead, marking yet another early goal conceded by the Rangers—a potentially worrying trend.

The Rangers responded quickly, as Zibanejad tipped K’Andre Miller’s point shot past Arturs Silovs less than two minutes later to tie the game at one. Midway through the period, the Rangers earned a power play after Dakota Joshua hooked Adam Fox, but despite generating quality chances, they couldn’t solve Silovs. With just over five minutes remaining, Cuylle snuck behind the Canucks’ defense, took a perfectly placed stretch pass from Fox, and scored on the breakaway to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

However, Kiefer Sherwood responded three minutes later with a goal off the rush to tie the game again. The Rangers had another chance late in the period when Sam Carrick was penalized with a minute remaining, but the Canucks held firm, keeping the score tied 2-2 after the first.

Will Cuylle of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Rangers began the second period by successfully killing off the remainder of Carrick’s penalty. Both teams traded power play opportunities in the early minutes, but neither could capitalize. Shortly after the Rangers killed off the Canucks’ power play, Cuylle set up Kakko with a cross-crease pass, and Kakko beat Silovs to restore the Rangers’ lead.

However, the Canucks quickly responded as Conor Garland scored on yet another rush chance, tying the game at 3-3 just five minutes later. Filip Hronek was sent to the penalty box for elbowing Vincent Trocheck, while Zac Jones joined him shortly after for roughing against Garland, creating a four-on-four situation. Despite the open ice, neither team managed to find the back of the net, and the second period ended in a 3-3 deadlock.

Midway through the third period, Zibanejad lifted Elias Pettersson’s stick and stole the puck at the Canucks’ blue line. After a beautiful passing play by Zibanejad, Reilly Smith, and Kreider, Kreider beat Silovs to give the Rangers back the lead, 4-3. Trocheck took a high-sticking penalty, but the Rangers killed that off and then killed off the 6-on-5 situation after the Canucks pulled Silovs, culminating in a 4-3 win and improving their record to 12-4-1 while the Canucks fell to 9-6-3.

Rangers Takeaways