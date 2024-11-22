Sharangovich Plays 300th NHL Career Game Against the New York Rangers

Yegor Sharangovich reached a significant milestone in his NHL career with the 300th game played tonight against the New York Rangers.

Congratulations to Yegor Sharangovich of the #Flames on playing his 300th career NHL game! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/W5aBIJXf3e — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 21, 2024

The 26-year-old forward, who was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, was traded to the Flames along with the 2023 3rd Round Pick for Tyler Toffoli.

Yegor Sharangovich, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Sharangovich has slowly turned himself into a key contributor for the organization since he was acquired by the Flames in 2023. He is known for his speed, two-way play, and ability to contribute offensively, he has proven since he was acquired by the Flames in 2023.



In his 300 games, Sharangovich has scored 86 goals and 81 assists for 167 points. His career high in goals, assists, and points came last season with the Flames when he had 31 goals and 28 assists for 59 points.

For an NHL player to reach 300 games is a great accomplishment for any NHL player who has reached the milestone. As for Sharangovich, it has been his work ethic and resilience that have kept him in the NHL for this long.