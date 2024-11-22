Bruins Defeat Utah HC 1-0 in Joe Sacco’s Debut

The first game for interim head coach Joe Sacco behind the Boston Bruins bench was a success. As the Utah Hockey Club made its way into town, the Bruins took care of business, winning 1-0. They split the season series with Utah and won’t see them again during the 2024-25 season unless they meet in the Stanley Cup Final.

First Period

Six minutes into the period, the Bruins failed to register a shot on goal. Their enforcer, and one of the better players for the Bruins, is Mark Kastelic, who dropped the gloves in hopes of providing a spark. A spark came and they got a power play opportunity. Their lack of execution continued, and they could not capitalize on it. A period that was low event to start turned into a period with tempo and pace. Special teams were a common theme in the period. The Bruins got their looks but went 0-3 with the man advantage.

Second Period

The pace continued, and both teams found ways to create offense. It took until the fifth attempt, but the Bruins scored the first goal of the game on the power play.

A David Pastrnak pass attempt was deflected by captain Brad Marchand. Elias Lindholm pounced on the rebound and gave the Bruins the lead. It was his first goal in 18 games, as he finally broke the drought.

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins (Photo by China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tempers continued to flare. For the second time of the night, Robert Bortuzzo and Kastelic dropped the gloves in a heavyweight tilt. The Bruins kept the lead heading into the third period.

Third Period

The third period was quiet until the very end. Utah pushed the pace and took to the attack against the Bruins defense, but a late penalty gave the Bruins a power play in the final two minutes of the game. With the empty net, Pastrnak scored a goal, but it was waved off due to a high stick. The Bruins hung on to the lead and secured the two points, winning 1-0.

Quick Game Notes