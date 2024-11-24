Islanders Hold on to Defeat Blues 3-1

The New York Islanders defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 in a Sunday night matchup at UBS Arena. The Islanders avoided a fourth consecutive loss and improved their season record to 8-8-5. On the other side of the ice, the Blues record now falls to 9-12-1 following one of their worst games of the season.

The first period was controlled by the Islanders, but the score would not show it until Kyle Palmieri opened the scoring at 18:51 into the opening frame. Following Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s mindless pass getting intercepted in the neutral zone by Brock Nelson, Palmieri received a feed and fired it past Jordan Binnington’s blocker from the slot for his eighth goal of the season. The period concluded with the Islanders outshooting the Blues 12 to seven.

The second period was similar to the first, with the Islanders scoring the only goal with a power play tally nearly 16 minutes into the period. Rookie Maxim Tsyplakov received a Simon Holmstrom feed below the net and then found Nelson sitting in front of the crease. Nelson made no mistake, going up high on Binnington to double the Islanders lead. This was Nelson’s eighth goal of the season and his second of three points on the night. This goal was the 543rd point of his Islanders career, moving him to 10th place on the all-time franchise point leaders list.

The Blues made an immediate push following Nelson’s goal, but they were unable to find the back of the net as the second period ended with the Islanders outshooting the visiting Blues 25-15 over the opening two periods. However, following an Isaiah George penalty in the opening minute of the third period, Jake Neighbours got the Blues on the board with a power-play tally. Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas registered assists on the play.

With 8:27 left in the third period, Noah Dobson seemingly regained the Islanders’ two-goal leader, but goaltender interference by Palmieri got the goal called back. This would have been Dobson’s first goal of the season with an opposing goaltender in net.

Despite a late push from the Blues, Nelson forced a turnover in the offensive zone and Palmieri found the loose puck before burying it in the empty net to give the Islanders the 3-1 victory. With his 24 saves, Sorokin earned the victory, the 100th of his NHL career.

The Islanders next play on Monday (Nov. 25) against the Detroit Red Wings. The Blues stay in New York, heading to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Rangers on Monday, as well.