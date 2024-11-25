Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Panthers – 11/25/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (13-6-1) at PANTHERS (12-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Washington coach Spencer Carbery said its lineup will remain the same after a 3-2 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, although some lines and defensive pairings will change.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Knight will start for the second time in three games.

Gadjovich, a forward, took part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he “tweaked” something during a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Maurice said it was not serious.

