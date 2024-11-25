Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Panthers – 11/25/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (13-6-1) at PANTHERS (12-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- Washington coach Spencer Carbery said its lineup will remain the same after a 3-2 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, although some lines and defensive pairings will change.
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
- Knight will start for the second time in three games.
- Gadjovich, a forward, took part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he “tweaked” something during a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Maurice said it was not serious.
