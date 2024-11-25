Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Flyers – 11/25/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Philadephia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Callahan Burke

Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to use the same lineup as their 6-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen

Erik Johnson — Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers shuffled their forward lines following a 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Latest for THW: