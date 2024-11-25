Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Flyers – 11/25/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Philadephia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-6-2) AT FLYERS (9-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Callahan Burke
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body)

Status report

  • The Golden Knights are expected to use the same lineup as their 6-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Erik Johnson — Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

  • The Flyers shuffled their forward lines following a 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

