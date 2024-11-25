Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Devils – 11/25/24

The Nashville Predators take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (7-11-3) at DEVILS (14-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith
Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Michael McCarron
Injured: None
Status report
- The Predators did not hold a morning skate.
Latest for THW:
- Predators Defeat Jets 4-1 Via Third-Period Surge
- Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Predators – 11/23/24
- Kraken Shut Out the Predators 3-0
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- Bastian, a forward, wore a face shield during a morning skate and is expected to miss a 10th straight game.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-2 Win Over the Capitals
- Devils Grind Out Tough 3-2 Win Against Capitals
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Capitals – 11/23/24