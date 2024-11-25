Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Devils – 11/25/24

The Nashville Predators take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (7-11-3) at DEVILS (14-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Michael McCarron

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Shane Bowers — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

Bastian, a forward, wore a face shield during a morning skate and is expected to miss a 10th straight game.

Latest for THW: