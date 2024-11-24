NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Bruins, Wild

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have been linked to the Columbus Blue Jackets in trade talks but one insider doesn’t see a fit, citing a lack of the right assets from Edmonton’s side to make a deal. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues pulled off a shocking move by firing a recently hired head coach to bring in former Boston Bruins’ bench boss Jim Montgomery. Finally, the Minnesota Wild are reportedly unhappy about the fact that Kirill Kaprizov keeps getting injured on weird plays.

Oilers Linked to David Jiricek

According to RG.org, the Oilers have expressed trade interest in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek. The 2022 sixth-overall pick was recently sent to the minors after struggling to translate his game to the NHL, but there are teams that like his physical style and upside. Reports are that the Oilers see Jiricek as a potential replacement for Philip Broberg.

However, Elliotte Friedman reported during his Saturday’s Headlines report that he didn’t see a fit as the Columbus Blue Jackets will be looking for a younger player similar to what Jiricek brings. Friedman doesn’t believe the Oilers have that kind of player in their system to give.

Blues Hire Jim Montgomery

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday morning that the Blues have fired head coach Drew Bannister after only 22 games. Replacing him in St. Louis is former Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. This will be Montgomery’s second stint with the Blues, having previously been an assistant coach with the organization.

Jim Montgomery, Head Coach of the Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Darren Dreger of TSN tweeted, “Many predicted this would happen, but seemed unlikely earlier this week based on respect for Bannister’s work.”

Bruins Lying About Why Montgomery Was Fired?

This news of Montgomery going to St. Louis comes just five days after Montgomery was fired by the Bruins, something that GM Don Sweeney said was done based on the club’s disappointing start to the season.

Friedman isn’t buying that this is the only reason for the Bruins choosing to move on. During his 32 Thoughts podcast. Friedman explained:

“The one thing that I look at from everything that happened this week is, I hope there is a day where we get a chance to hear what kinda happened in those negotiations between the Bruins and Montgomery. Because I don’t think it is as simple as they made him an offer and they couldn’t come to a deal, and uh, it’s over, and the team’s not winning and we’re going a different direction. … I think it was deeper than that… I don’t know if [GM Don] Sweeney and Montgomery saw the future the same way.”

Friedman suggests that Montgomery told Sweeney which direction he thought the team needed to go — with the selection of assistant coaches being a particular point of contention — but Sweeney (as is his reputation as a micromanager) disagreed. This clashing of the minds may have played a role in the fallout.

Wild Upset About Targeting of Kaprizov?

Friedman also noted that the Minnesota Wild are fairly upset by what they feel is their star player being targeted. Kaprizov is out injured after a collision with Drake Caggiula and it’s the second time a weird play wasn’t ruled a penalty but Kaprizov was taken out of action.

The Wild seem to understand that these plays aren’t malicious, but they don’t like that officials seem to be turning a blind eye to other players taking liberties with their top star.