2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Is a 2022 OHL Cup Reunion for Some Players

Heading into the two-game CHL USA Prospects Challenge between this year’s top draft-eligible prospects from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the USNTDP U-18 team (United States National Developmental Program) in London, Ontario, on Nov. 26 and Oshawa, Ontario, on Nov. 27, there are plenty of names to watch. The game will showcase 15 players from the CHL who earned an “A” grade in the NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary list, meaning they are considered first-round picks, while the US team has two players who earned the same grade.

Amongst these 17 players are Porter Martone (CHL), Michael Misa (CHL), William Moore (US), and Malcolm Spence (CHL). The two-game showcase marks a reunion for the four players from their time in the 2022 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Cup.

2022 OHL Cup

The Mississauga Senators U16 AAA team won the 2022 KHL Cup largely thanks to Misa, Moore, and Spence. All three are Mississauga natives and teamed up for the tournament. Misa set a single-tournament record with 20 points (ten goals and ten assists) in seven games, breaking Connor McDavid‘s record of 19 points. Moore chipped in with 11 points, while Spence tallied 13.

En route to winning the tournament, the Senators lost the first game to the Toronto Jr Canadiens, led by Martone, Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage, and Calgary Flames prospect Henry Mews.

But Misa, Moore, and Spence got their revenge against the Jr Canadiens in the finals, returning with a 6-2 victory led by a five-point game from Misa and a three-point game from Spence. The tournament put all four players on the map and helped to confirm Misa’s exceptional status from the CHL.

Misa, Moore, and Spence’s Different Paths

Misa earned exceptional status from the CHL for the 2022 season, leading him to be selected first overall by the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL Draft. Martone and Spence were selected in the first round by the Sarnia Sting and Erie Otters, respectively. Misa is in his third season with the Spirit, coming off a Memorial Cup win, and has taken his game to another level, already tallying a league-high 23 goals and 46 points this season.

Martone spent only 22 games with the Sting before being traded to the then-Mississauga Steelheads. Spence has spent his entire junior career with the Otters. Since they entered the league, Martone, Misa, and Spence have been three of the most exciting players to watch in the OHL.

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

On the flip side, after being drafted by the London Knights 18th in the 2023 OHL Draft, Moore decided to go state-side to play for the US Developmental Program. When speaking with Sean Shapiro, he stated that he could keep his NCAA eligibility and felt he needed to add power and strength to his frame and game. Since deciding to go to the college route, the CHL and NCAA have worked out a deal to allow CHL players to play NCAA after graduating from Canadian junior hockey. Moore also saw his OHL rights traded to the Barrie Colts in Jan. 2024.

The move has worked out great for Moore, as he has taken his game to another level to become one of the most high-powered offensive players for the US Under-18 squad. He is tied for the team lead in goals with eight, alongside Jack Murtagh and Richard Gallant. He is also the leader in points with 17. His strong play has helped make him one of the best players for the 2025 NHL Draft, with many believing he will be a top-15 selection.

A Prospects Challenge to Watch

With Martone and Misa practicing on the top forward line for the CHL team alongside Caleb Desnoyers, they should often face Moore in the two-game series. All four players were asked about the excitement of playing on the same ice together again, and all shared the same thoughts of it being memorable and exciting.

