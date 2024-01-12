Barrie Colts Have Eye on Future After Deadline Sell-Off

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) trade deadline is here, and the Barrie Colts are in full sell mode. They find themselves out of a playoff spot, and based on the moves they have made, it looks like they are ready to rebuild for the future. There have been some big OHL names traded in the last few days, like Owen Beck going to the Saginaw Spirit. However, if you follow the Colts, the players they have dealt this week are some of their biggest-named players.

Although it seems bleak, with the core of players that they still have and the future they have acquired, the team could be competitive very soon. Unfortunately for the fan base, it most likely won’t be this season. However, stranger things have happened. For example, in 2013, the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association (NBA) traded Rudy Gay, who was one of their best players. This led to a change in the direction of the franchise, as they came together after the trade and went on to make the playoffs. Now, I’m not saying that the Colts are going to do the same, but they can glue together, get hot at the right time, and be right back in the hunt for the postseason. With that, let’s take a look at the trades that the Colts have made ahead of the Jan. 10 OHL trade deadline.

Trade #1

Barrie Colts receive: Brenden Sirizzotti, a 2024 2nd-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick.

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds receive: Jacob Frasca and a 2024 eighth-round pick

The Colts and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds connected on a trade that saw overager (OA) forward Jacob Frasca move to the Greyhounds in exchange for OA Brenden Sirizzotti and a fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 OHL Draft. Given the Colts’ position in the standings, this trade comes as no surprise. The club receives another OA and a draft pick for the future, and the Greyhounds get a scoring winger to help their chances at the OHL title.

Sirizzotti has 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 38 games with the Greyhounds, which will fit in nicely in the Colts’ top six. He could find himself filling the open spot on Beau Jelsma’s line, which could be considered their top line. He is projected to finish the season with 52 points in 71 games.

Trade #2

Barrie Colts receive: Thomas Stewart, 2025 third-round pick and 2027 sixth-round pick

Oshawa Generals receive: Connor Punnett

The Colts traded their captain, Connor Punnett, to the Oshawa Generals in exchange for defenceman Thomas Stewart and a 2027 sixth-round draft selection. This trade came as a bit of a surprise to me because it was their captain, who had spent his entire OHL career with the club. Unfortunately, it is the time of the season when teams need to make decisions about their future. The Colts are choosing to sell their assets in hopes of rebuilding for the future.

Stewart, who goes from the Generals to the Colts, will join their blue line in place of Punnett. This move will also have a trickle-down effect that will see different pairings going forward. In 36 games, Stewart has three goals and four assists for seven points. Although he doesn’t have a lot of points, he does have a lot of penalty minutes (PIMS), with 56 PIMs in those 36 games.

Trade #3

Barrie Colts receive: Kyle Morey, Blair Scott, 2025 fourth-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick, 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 third-round pick, 2027 third-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick

Kitchener Rangers receive: Eduard Šalé and Oliver Savard

The Colts made a huge splash when they traded Seattle Kraken prospect and Czech import, Eduard Šalé, along with Oliver Savard, to the Kitchener Rangers. This trade was one of the biggest deals that happened over the OHL trade deadline. Barrie received forward Kyle Morey and defenceman Blair Scott, as well as eight draft picks spread out over three drafts. The acquisition of Morey and Scott provides the club with replacements for Šalé and Savard; however, they will be missed. They both played important roles within the organization and now will be given the chance to win an OHL title with the Rangers.

Scott has appeared in 15 games with the Rangers and has one goal. As for Morey, he has played in 34 games and has six goals and seven assists for 13 points. Both newly acquired players are only 18 years old, which gives them some time to develop within the Colts’ organization.

Other Trades:

Barrie acquired the playing rights to forward William Moore from the London Knights

Barrie traded goalie Anson Thornton’s playing rights to the Niagara IceDogs

Overall, the Colts are planning for the future with the trades that they made at the OHL trade deadline. With their position in the standings and the potential of not making the playoffs, this was a smart choice by general manager and head coach Marty Williamson. With all the draft picks that they acquired, it sets them up to be competitive for the next number of years.