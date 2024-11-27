Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Red Wings – 11/27/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (12-7-3) at RED WINGS (9-10-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDTX, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Status report

  • The Flames held an optional morning skate.

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Albert Johansson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot
Ville Husso

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Alex Lyon (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

  • Lyon, a goalie, “tweaked something” during the morning skate, according to Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde. Husso was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions.
  • Kane participated in the morning skate but will not play. He remains day to day and could return Friday against the New Jersey Devils.

