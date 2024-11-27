Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Red Wings – 11/27/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDTX, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate.

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Albert Johansson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Alex Lyon (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Lyon, a goalie, “tweaked something” during the morning skate, according to Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde. Husso was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions.

Kane participated in the morning skate but will not play. He remains day to day and could return Friday against the New Jersey Devils.

