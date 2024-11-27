Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blue Jackets – 11/27/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNE, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joshua Roy

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Jayden Struble — Justin Barron

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Mike Matheson (lower body)

Status report

Laine will not play Wednesday; the forward, who practiced in a regular jersey Monday for the first time since being injured in a preseason game Sept. 28, is “getting closer,” according to Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis, who did not rule out Laine returning sometime this weekend.

Matheson, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Zachary Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson

Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Cole Sillinger (upper body)

Status report

Sillinger, a forward, is out after taking a hit to the head by the side of forward Andrei Svechnikov’s right skate during a collision in a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday; van Riemsdyk enters the lineup in Sillinger’s place.

