Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blue Jackets – 11/27/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (7-11-3) at BLUE JACKETS (9-9-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNE, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joshua Roy
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Jayden Struble — Justin Barron
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Mike Matheson (lower body)
Status report
- Laine will not play Wednesday; the forward, who practiced in a regular jersey Monday for the first time since being injured in a preseason game Sept. 28, is “getting closer,” according to Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis, who did not rule out Laine returning sometime this weekend.
- Matheson, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Yegor Chinakhov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Zachary Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson
Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Cole Sillinger (upper body)
Status report
- Sillinger, a forward, is out after taking a hit to the head by the side of forward Andrei Svechnikov’s right skate during a collision in a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday; van Riemsdyk enters the lineup in Sillinger’s place.
