Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Lightning – 11/27/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (14-6-1) at LIGHTNING (11-7-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: Nick Paul (lower body), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)
Status report:
- Chaffee, a forward, will not play Wednesday after leaving in the second period of an 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
- The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
