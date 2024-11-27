Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Lightning – 11/27/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (14-6-1) at LIGHTNING (11-7-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli

Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Paul (lower body), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)

Status report:

Chaffee, a forward, will not play Wednesday after leaving in the second period of an 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

