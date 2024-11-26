Lightning’s Cirelli Making a Case for Team Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

With the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off a few months away, many social media content platforms have posted projected rosters for the respective countries participating in the tournament. Each country already has a few locks for its roster, with players like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby already named to Team Canada.

Despite Canada arguably being the most difficult roster to crack at this event (maybe not if you’re a goaltender), the Tampa Bay Lightning has a two-way center making his case for a spot on the team, and his name is not Brayden Point.

Anthony Cirelli’s Background

Historically known for his elite defensive ability, Anthony Cirelli was vital to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships for Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021. He is in the upper echelon of defensive forwards in the NHL, but his offensive production always resembled that of a middle-six forward. While not highly regarded for his offensive prowess, he set a career-high in goals and points last season, registering 20 goals and 45 points in 79 games.

Why would Canada select a defensive center with a career-high of 45 points to their roster over many more skilled candidates? That’s because Cirelli has taken his game to a new level in the first 19 games of the 2024-25 season.

Cirelli is writing off all the trade rumors placed on him this past summer to clear cap space for the Lightning’s front office. In 19 games, he has nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points, putting him on pace for 90 points in an 82-game season. He ranks third on the Lightning in five-on-five points with 15 and first in five-on-five assists with 10.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, Cirelli isn’t getting results on just the offensive side, but he’s also maintained his elite defensive presence at five-on-five and the penalty kill. His 2.05 expected goals against per 60 (xGA/60) rank second on the team behind Zemgus Girgensons, who plays much fewer, lower-quality minutes. Cirelli is the prime example of how physicality doesn’t necessarily equate to a strong defensive presence, as he’s thrown just eight hits this season at five-on-five. He’s been above average in the faceoff dot, a solid 52.53% in all situations this season.

Cirelli has arguably been the Lightning’s best all-around player roughly a quarter into the season. His play-driving numbers are better than ever, controlling 61.06% of the on-ice expected goal share at five-on-five (via Natural Stat Trick). In addition, he leads the Lightning in Corsi for percentage (CF%), scoring chances for percentage (SCF%), and high-danger Corsi for percentage (HDCF%). What else does he have on his side to boost his odds of making Canada’s roster?

Cirelli Has Familiar Faces on Team Canada’s Staff

Having a defensive center like Cirelli on Team Canada’s roster for the tournament could be huge. Instead of selecting the team based on who’s scored the most points, Canada can rely on players like Cirelli to go out against other countries’ top lines while also handling a penalty-kill role. Furthermore, Cirelli showcased his dominant two-way impact, and his scoring touch has arrived this season without much help from the power play.

With his linemate Brandon Hagel in the mix for Team Canada as well, the duo could pin the opposing countries’ top line in the defensive zone with their possession-dominant play. Moreover, the two would work as a penalty kill unit for Team Canada, allowing the top offensive stars to rest when the team is shorthanded. After all, Cirelli and Hagel are tasked with these difficult matchups every night, which leads me to my final point.

The coach who deploys Cirelli and Hagel in that role is also the head coach of Team Canada in the tournament. That’s right, notorious Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is the bench boss for Canada, improving Cirelli’s odds even more. Additionally, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois will be an assistant GM for Canada. With some of the politics on his side, increased offensive production, and two-way versatility, Cirelli continues to make his case to represent his country at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off event.