Canadiens Can Give Engstrom a Bigger Opportunity After Mailloux Trade

The Montreal Canadiens have a deep pool of talented prospects. Names like David Reinbacher, Michael Hage, Jacob Fowler, and Alexander Zharovsky have dominated discussions about the team’s future. But one name worth keeping an eye on that seems to fly under the radar is Adam Engstrom.

A smooth-skating, smart, two-way defenseman, Engstrom might not have the first-round pedigree or flashy highlights as some of the Canadiens’ top prospects, but with a significant role on the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Laval Rocket this season and some key changes to the organization’s depth chart, the Habs might believe in Engstrom more than we think.

Door is Open for Engstrom

The Canadiens have had a busy summer. The trade that sent Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Zachary Bolduc turned heads across the league. For the Rocket, however, the move left a noticeable hole on the blue line. Mailloux, coming off a strong second AHL season, was expected to be a major defensive presence in 2025–26. With him gone, opportunity opens, and Engstrom could be the one to answer.

Engstrom quietly put together a strong first season in North America in 2024-25. The 21-year-old left-handed shot recorded 27 points in 66 games. His play didn’t just show promise; it showed maturity – his decision-making, poise, and skating ability stood out.

Engstrom Flying Under the Radar

While much of the attention surrounding Montreal’s defence prospects has gone to Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, and Kaiden Guhle, Engstrom has steadily built a case for himself. Taken in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, he has exceeded expectations since being drafted.

He broke out in 2022–23, posting 16 points in 43 Swedish Hockey League games. But it’s not just about the numbers. His ability to log heavy minutes, play in all situations, and do so with calmness and efficiency caught the eye of many within the Canadiens organization.

This season, Engstrom should see significant responsibility from the get-go. He could easily find himself on the top pairing or the top power-play unit for the Rocket, giving him the kind of exposure that could fast-track his development. There’s also a legitimate chance he earns a call-up to Montreal during the season. Injuries happen, and the Canadiens have shown a willingness to reward strong play in Laval with NHL opportunities.

Canadiens’ Crowded Blue Line

It’s easy to look at Montreal’s defensive depth and wonder where Engstrom fits long term. After all, the team now boasts a young core that includes Hutson, Guhle, Jayden Struble, and Noah Dobson, not to mention Reinbacher, who is still ahead of him.

The truth is, there are several potential outcomes. One, Engstrom forces the Canadiens’ hand. If he excels with the Rocket, shows dominance in all three zones, and displays NHL readiness, the Canadiens may have no choice but to find room for him, even if it means difficult decisions elsewhere.

Another possibility is that Engstrom becomes a valuable trade piece. With so many young defensemen already in the system and only a couple of NHL spots available, the Canadiens may eventually have to make choices. If Engstrom proves to be too good to stay in the AHL but doesn’t fit into Montreal’s plans, his value on the trade market could be considerable. Teams are always looking for smooth-skating, intelligent young defensemen.

Then again, the Canadiens may see Engstrom as the kind of versatile, steady defender that every team needs, even if he doesn’t project as a top-pairing blueliner. He could be a long-term fixture in the bottom four, capable of playing either side, and trusted in all situations. In a sport where injuries and matchups play a huge role, having a player like Engstrom ready and waiting in Laval is a solid asset.

For Engstrom, the 2025–26 campaign will be about taking the next step and proving he can take more responsibility. With a bigger role and a clear path to increased ice time, the time is now for him to make his mark. If he plays up to his potential, there’s every reason to believe he could be one of the biggest surprises in the Canadiens’ system this season. Whether that leads to NHL games this season, a full-time spot in the future, or even being used to acquire help elsewhere, one thing is clear: the Canadiens haven’t forgotten about Engstrom, and maybe, just maybe, they believe in him more than anyone realizes.