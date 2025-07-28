Robertson for Trocheck, Samberg Files, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the future of Nick Robertson in Toronto remains unclear, while a trade suggestion has Vincent Trocheck on his way to the Maple Leafs. Could these two somehow become part of a bigger deal between the Leafs and Rangers? Meanwhile, Dylan Samberg has filed for arbitration. Finally, a few new teams have been mentioned as possible fits for Nazem Kadri if the Calgary Flames elect to trade him.

Nick Robertson and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson’s future remains uncertain as his August 2 arbitration hearing approaches. The 23-year-old RFA tallied 15 goals in 69 games last season but hasn’t secured a consistent spot in the Leafs’ top 12. With limited cap space—just over $2.9 million—Toronto needs to fugure out where the restricted free agent fits in.

Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin noted Robertson could thrive elsewhere in a second-line role, potentially hitting 20-25 goals. While he may sign before arbitration, there’s also speculation he could be used as a trade chip in a larger deal to boost the Leafs’ scoring depth following Mitch Marner’s offseason departure.

Is Vincent Trocheck the Larger Deal for Toronto?

Speaking on LeafsNation, NHL analyst Jay Rosehill said Trocheck would be a perfect fit in Toronto’s middle-six. Citing his age and experience, he noted, “I just think that you put him in this lineup, he would fit.”

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rosehill added:

“It’s like there’s kind of a big missing piece in this forward group, kind of in that middle-six type of deal. And to fill it with a high-end guy like Trocheck, it would just be like, the balance would just be humming.”

There would need to be more involved in a trade to Toronto than just Nick Robertson. Trocheck is signed for four more seasons at a $5.625 million cap hit, meaning the cost to acquire him would be significant and the Leafs would need to clear cap space.

Dylan Samberg Files for Arbitration with the Jets

As per Elliotte Friedman, Dylan Samberg has filed for arbitration, with the Winnipeg Jets offering $2.5 million and the player requesting $6 million. As Samberg is eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer, any resulting contract can only be for one year.

It’s important to note that arbitration filings are often strategic, with the team offering much lower than they will ultimately pay and the player filing for much higher. Both sides can still reach a settlement before the hearing begins. It’s likely he will get around $4-$4.25 million.

3 New Teams In on Nazem Kadri?

According to Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are not the only two team interested in Nazem Kadri. The forward is also drawing interest from the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche.

While a reunion with Toronto or Colorado would draw attention, neither team can currently afford Nazem Kadri’s $7 million cap hit or has the assets to make a deal work, even with salary retention. The Devils and Hurricanes, have more cap fkexibility space and potential need. New Jersey could fit Kadri if a roster player goes back to Calgary, though it may impact other moves. Carolina, with over $10.6 million in space, remains aggressive in seeking scoring help.

