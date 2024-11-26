Recent Play From Maple Leafs’ Call-Ups Could Lead to Tough Decisions

With the injuries continuing to pile up, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a problem on their hands. However, it’s a good one to have when it pertains to testing their depth and seeing results from their prospect pool.

With a number of key players and regulars out of the lineup, it was a great opportunity for the Maple Leafs top prospects to perform well, while being put into a tough situation. It’s only two games and expectations need to be tempered with players that have minimal NHL experience, but the play from depth players like Fraser Minten, Nikita Grebenkin and even Alex Steeves in his short stint have shown that they have the potential to be regular players.

These young players are eyeing for a permanent roster spot and continuing to improve with their development, one can only anticipate that this will lead to some tough and difficult roster decisions for general manager Brad Treliving. Will the Maple Leafs go back to their veteran lineup when everyone is healthy? Or, will the youth invasion take over? This stretch of games will ultimately determine that.

Call-Ups Are Standing Out

Despite the absence of a number of key roster mainstays, the Maple Leafs are starting to reap the rewards with some of their prospects. Minten was called-up in the absence of David Kampf and then Grebenkin with Max Domi being sidelined. Two games in, the two 2022 draft selections for the Maple Leafs have shown their upside and why they deserve to stay in the lineup compared to other players. Even Steeves has shown great compete and energy in the bottom-six.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

While the bottom-six has been decent at times this season, you could always look for some more offensive production. Steven Lorentz has been the most consistent one as he has three goals and four points. Kampf has three assists in 18 games and Ryan Reaves, who is serving a five-game suspension, has one assist in 16 games. The rookies are proving that with their speed and skill, they’re more than ready to assume those roles and provide strong depth production.

In two games Minten has a goal and an assist including scoring his first goal in a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in his first game of the season. He’s quiet, but effective on both sides of the puck when he’s on the ice as an ideal third line centre for this team.

Grebenkin has had a number of great looks on net and was a two-way force. He was doing everything to succeed in his first two games; being aggressive with his physical play, breaking up plays and getting in on the attack and forecheck. At five-on-five, he has an expected goals for percentage of 68.89% and a scoring chances for percentage of 57.14%. He’s going viral with his postgame comments on how to succeed at the NHL level.

Even Steeves’ speed and opportunistic play has paid off as he has looked good on the teams’ fourth line. All three players are factors on the ice and are playing the way head coach Craig Berube expects of them in order to be successful. They’re smart with the puck, engaging physically and are helping out to defend the rush and get into lanes. Grebenkin and Minten both executed that in the game against the Golden Knights and a big reason they secured the win and the shutout for Joseph Woll.

Tough Choices Need to be Made

While the Maple Leafs’ young players continue to excel and play extremely well, when the veteran players come back, Treliving will have some tough decisions with how he shapes the bottom part of the forward unit. Minten, Grbenkin and Steeves fit in the system very well compared to some of the other players that are out of the lineup.

Nikita Grebenkin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

If Minten continues to play well, it could make Kampf expendable as he would be a cheaper option, but still be an effective forward with his all-around game. Steeves and Grebenkin are more energetic and can provide more upside than that of Reaves. This is the perfect opportunity for them as they may not be an imposing enforcer, but they can hold their own and still provide a tenacious game to make life miserable for the opposition. Many would prefer to see this than what Reaves brings.

The long-term injury to Calle Jarnkrok as he recovers from surgery will definitely keep someone on the third line. Pontus Holmberg had his best game of the season against the Golden Knights where his energetic style was on display and scored his first goal of the season. Even though it was an empty net goal, that’s all it can take to boost a player’s confidence. Despite not registering a point, Nicholas Robertson looked his best against the Utah Hockey Club. His agility and ability to find the open space for a shot was noticeable and had plenty of dangerous looks.

If they can put together more consistent outings then they’ll be safe in the lineup. Though the margin for error is slim as Minten, Grebenkin and Steeves will do whatever they can to ensure that they stay in the lineup and not get sent down. If that’s the case, then one or multiple trades could be coming if the Maple Leafs feel like they can get better results with them than with what they have.

With Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies possibly returning soon, there’s bound to be some changes as players will get sent down. Minten and Grebenkin are waiver exempt, which makes it easier to send them down to the minors. Even with top line players eventually returning, the young group of forwards could push some other names out as they have elevated their play.

The Maple Leafs are starting to see the returns of what their younger players can do in a tough situation with injuries. Their depth is now going beyond the main roster as the play of Minten, Grebenkin and Steeves is not going unnoticed.

They’re seeing what they can do and they have to feel happy with the results.

