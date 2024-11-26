Hurricanes’ Roslovic, Robinson & Others Proving Depth Is Not an Issue

A summer that was riddled with turmoil and key departures from a Carolina Hurricanes group that, for the most part, had been kept largely intact for the past several years naturally raised questions about the team’s overall depth heading into the 2024-25 NHL season. Because of salary cap implications, the team allowed key long-tenured players like Teuvo Terävainen, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei to walk into free agency, as well as other useful contributors such as Stefan Noesen. Coupled with the loss of Jesper Fast to a season-ending injury, Evgeny Kuznetsov’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) departure and the hole left by Jake Guentzel’s exit, the Hurricanes had a lot of bargain-bin shopping to do in order to fill out their roster.

Thus far, the early returns from their new acquisitions have been pleasantly surprising. While Pesce and Skjei both got long-term, expensive deals on the open market, the Hurricanes found value in both Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker. Up front, they added Eric Robinson on a league-minimum salary, gave journeyman Jack Roslovic a “prove it” type deal, and brought in a player with Stanley Cup-winning pedigree in Will Carrier. Against the odds, these moves have not resulted in any type of regression for a Canes team that looks as dangerous as they ever have. Let’s talk about why.

Forward Group Showing Great Balance

A tale as old as time, having critical depth throughout your lineup is a necessity for any team trying to win the Stanley Cup. With the list of the Hurricanes’ departures, a lot of red flags were raised because they’d lost a lot of the depth that made them a threat over the past several seasons. So far, the players they brought in to replace those guys have been more than up to the task.

We’ll start with Robinson, a 29-year-old winger now on his third franchise over the past calendar year. Despite coming to Carolina with over 300 games of NHL experience, he was far from a lock to make the roster after posting just two goals and nine points with the Buffalo Sabres last season. But the Hurricanes — a team that historically rewards hard workers – proved to be a great fit for his style of play. He’s got good size and speed, and his north-south game fits very nicely with the team’s system. His career high in points before this season was 27 — now, he’s already got 13 points in 21 games and is on pace to break 50. Not bad for a guy who was considered to be a fringe roster player when he was signed.

Roslovic was an interesting signing over the offseason, as he appeared like a player that didn’t exactly fit the team’s style. He’s got obvious speed, skill and flair, but has never been known as a great two-way player or an overly physical guy. But thus far, he’s proven to be a great fit as a complementary piece in the top-six. His 12 goals have him top-10 in the entire league, and on pace to reach the 40-goal mark. I expect that he’ll cool off a bit as a scorer, but he’s also shown great flashes as a back-checker and play disruptor at times. The team should be thrilled with his play.

Jack Roslovic, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

And finally, both Carrier and Blake, who battled hard to win their place in training camp, have both been great in their bottom-six slots. Carrier brings a nice blend of speed and size, and has a knack for winning the puck along the boards. He reminds me a bit of Nino Niederreiter, without the same level of offense. Blake, on the other hand, has shown dazzling skill and confidence, and has made a lot of plays just 20 games into his rookie year. As he continues to develop and grow his overall game, I’d expect him to move up the lineup.

Gostisbehere & Walker Bringing Dynamism to Blue Line

When you have to replace such solid and respected veterans like Pesce and Skjei, it’s never going to be an easy task. Beyond just the impact they bring on the ice, those guys were both well respected in the dressing room, but sometimes the contract negotiations just put decisions out of a team’s hands. And when the Hurricanes went out in free agency and replaced those guys with two undersized defenders in Gostisbehere and Walker, it surely looked like a gamble that had a chance to backfire.

Thus far, it’s been the polar opposite. Gostisbehere has been an incredible addition, and even more so when you consider the value of his three-year, $3.2 million average annual value (AAV) contract. Through 21 games he has 15 points, and has made the Hurricanes’ PP1 a legitimate threat every time they’re on the ice. His patience, vision, and ability to create space with his deception and blazing shot have by and large rescued what had become a stagnant unit over the past couple of seasons. And for a small guy, he really battles on the defensive side of the puck, which is about all you can ask for.

Related: Shayne Gostisbehere Bringing New Dynamic to Hurricanes Blue Line

Gostisbehere’s partner, Walker, has also been a fantastic addition. While he doesn’t have the same offensive output as Ghosy, he’s provided a stabilizing presence beside him and has been a seamless fit in the system. He’s a good skater, patient decision-maker and calm with the puck. Defensively, his positioning is excellent and he uses his stick and leverage to his advantage when he’s overpowered size-wise. His shot is also an absolute cannon, so I think it’s reasonable to assume his offensive production can pick up a bit at some point.

Sean Walker, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

And while not technically a “new” addition, Jalen Chatfield’s progression cannot be overlooked. He’s jumped up to the second pair beside Dmitry Orlov, and they’ve shown good chemistry with each other. Sometimes it’s fair to wonder how a player will adjust to a larger role, but so far it’s been a flawless transition for Chatfield — who’s playing over three minutes per game more than his previous career high.

Overall, it’s tough to not be impressed with how the Hurricanes handled their roster turnover. Despite the many new faces and a lot of key guys gone, this team is now 15-5-1 through 21 games and has not missed a beat in the play style that’s made the group so dangerous over the past several seasons. Of course, playoff success will be the ultimate indicator of just how good all of these moves actually were, but it’s hard not to be impressed with the early returns.