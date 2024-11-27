What the Tampa Bay Lightning Are Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Every Thanksgiving, we try to say what we’re thankful for. It could be good friends and family or a big break you caught in your career. Sometimes, it’s sports-related. Your hockey team is doing well, and you appreciate that.

In the case of the Tampa Bay Lightning, they also have a thing or two to discuss around the dinner table. We say dinner table even though it’s probably 2:30 p.m. and everyone is on the couch watching the Detroit Lions or Dallas Cowboys on TV because there are zero hockey games on Thursday.

Regardless of the setting, everyone, even the Lightning will have something to share. After all, they have had 20 games to think about it. On that note, here’s a look at three things the time is likely thankful for so far in 2024-25.

Thankful for a Healthy Andrei Vasilevskiy

At this time last season, the Lightning were jumping for joy because their starting goalie was returning from back surgery. He came back on Black Friday. Unfortunately, they didn’t get the Andrei Vasilevskiy they were accustomed to. He finished the season with a .900 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average (GAA) – both the worst of his career. He also had a -2.5 goals saved above expected.

Andrei Vasilevskiy being back to form has been huge for the Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season, he looks much more like himself. Through 17 games, he has a .915 save percentage (on par with where it was two seasons ago before his injury), and a 2.24 GAA, the best since his 2.21 GAA in 2020-21. He also has a 6.8 goals saved above expected. It’s a cumulative stat, so he could blow that number out of the water by the end of the campaign.

Thankful for Jake Guentzel’s Production

First, Jake Guentzel has played very well since joining the team. Through 20 games, he has 20 points, including nine goals, and the Lightning will gladly take it. Guentzel has helped the team play much better at even strength and has kept production strong on the top line.

Second, Guentzel playing well should give management peace of mind after losing captain Steven Stamkos. With Stamkos departing for the Nashville Predators, they needed Guentzel to work out. So far, he has. It also helps that Stamkos has struggled out of the gate with his new team. It’s forced Lightning fans to reconsider how they feel about the move. They might not suddenly be over Stamkos leaving – nor should they be – but it might be a much easier pill to swallow when the new player comes in and helps the team win.

Thankful for the Resurging Lightning Power Play

Less than a week ago, I made the case that the Lightning needed to address their weak power play to start the season. Somebody heard me because they’ve turned it around. Following the comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 19, Tampa Bay’s power play success rate was 18.5%. That number has jumped to 23% – in eight days. The Lightning are thankful they made that story age like milk so quickly. I’ll own it.

They have scored on six of their last 16 power-play opportunities (37.5%) over the last six games. That will boost the season numbers very quickly. This has been the Lightning’s bread and butter for nearly a decade. If they want to head back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and prove their window hasn’t closed, they’re going to need to capitalize on the power play. Now, they are.

With three-quarters of the season left to go, there will be new things for the Lightning to be thankful for. But for now, they should have peace of mind when they sit down for Thanksgiving dinner.