3 Things Blue Jackets Are Thankful for This Year

With American Thanksgiving on Thursday and about a quarter of the NHL season over, this felt like a good time to reflect on what the Columbus Blue Jackets have done so far. While this season has certainly been a bit of a roller coaster, there have been plenty of positive things for the team and fans to be thankful for. The team as a whole has certainly surprised many who expected them to be on pace for a last-place finish.

The Blue Jackets currently are sitting at 20th overall for points percentage, and are fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They also have three players who are averaging a point per game in Sean Monahan, Kirill Marchenko, and Zach Werenski. They can even be thankful for the improved play of Elvis Merzlikins, who has looked much better this season. With those things in mind, here are the three biggest things the Blue Jackets and their fans can be thankful for.

New GM and Coach

The Blue Jackets went into the previous offseason with a massive question: who would be the new general manager? After they fired Jarmo Kekalainen during the season, there was lots of uncertainty about who they would bring in. A rebuilding roster needed an experienced leader to help assess what was working and what wasn’t. The Blue Jackets found the perfect candidate in Don Waddell. Waddell had been the GM for the Atlanta Thrashers and Carolina Hurricanes, turning the latter into a perennial powerhouse in a smaller hockey market. That type of experience and success has been the perfect fit so far in Columbus. He quickly worked through various issues on the roster, highlighted by trading Patrik Laine before the season started after Laine had requested a trade. His fresh eyes have been a welcome change this season. But perhaps his most important change was to bring in Dean Evason.

One of the early decisions Waddell had to make was decide on the fate of previous Blue Jackets’ head coach Pascal Vincent. Vincent had only been the coach for one season, which had started with the debacle of the hiring and firing of Mike Babcock. While it may not have been fair to completely judge Vincent on that one season, it was clear to Waddell that a change needed to be made. Waddell recognized the need for an experienced head coach to take over the reins, and after a thorough search, landed on former Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason. Evason had spent three full seasons as the head coach of the Wild, going 147-77-21 with a roster that was lacking in high-end talent.

After having first-time NHL head coaches in Vincent and Brad Larsen the previous three seasons, it has been a welcome change to have a more experienced voice behind the bench. Waddell and Evason have definitely played a major role in this club performing at the level they have so far this season, and look to be setting the Blue Jackets up for long-term success.

Sean Monahan

The Blue Jackets have had lots of weaknesses recently, but one major problem that has existed since they joined the league is their lack of a top-end center. Recent seasons have seen captain Boone Jenner holding down the job, but most would agree that it was quite the stretch for him. Waddell spoke before the free agency window that he didn’t expect to be very active in signing many players that way. Indeed, the only major addition that the Blue Jackets added through free agency was center Sean Monahan. Monahan was signed to a five-year contract worth $27.5 million, and it immediately filled a glaring need for this team. While injuries derailed his career for a few years, he had a bounce-back season in 2023-24 and finished with 26 goals and 33 points.

So far this season, Monahan has been exactly what the Blue Jackets were hoping he would be. Through 20 games, he has seven goals and 13 assists. He and linemate Kirill Marchenko have stayed productive as the top line, even as the left wing position has rotated around some, most recently being occupied by Dmitri Voronkov. Monahan has not only been important in terms of his play, but also as a way to take pressure off of Adam Fantilli. With the injury to Jenner, Fantilli would have been the most likely candidate to have to step into the role of the top center. While he is certainly very talented and will likely take that role sooner rather than later, it is helpful for his development to not be thrust into that position. Monahan gives Fantilli the opportunity to play in more advantageous situations and continue to develop his game. Just look at fellow sophomore Connor Bedard to see the frustrations that can emerge when a young player is thrust into the 1C position without help and support.

The Stadium Series Game

The upcoming Stadium Series game on March 1 is an event that many felt would never come. Ever since it began in 2014, fans in Columbus have been begging the NHL to bring an outdoor game to Ohio Stadium. Various excuses have been given as to why that wouldn’t work, including the pipes not being winterized. But finally, in February 2024, it was announced that the NHL would be bringing the outdoor game to Columbus. At the time, this felt like a huge victory for the Blue Jackets. It indicated both improved relations with The Ohio State University, as well as more potential respect around the league.

Blue Jackets fans often feel like an afterthought to most of the NHL, so getting this game was a high point in an otherwise forgettable season. The Blue Jackets and their opponent, the Detroit Red Wings, may still be competing for a playoff spot by the Stadium Series game, which will only add to the excitement. No matter how the rest of the 2024-25 season goes for the Blue Jackets, playing at Ohio Stadium will undoubtedly be a major highlight that will be a great time for players and fans alike.

Lots to Be Thankful For

Given the hardships on and off the ice this team has gone through in recent years, it is understandable why many might have had a hard time finding much positive coming into this season. But the Blue Jackets have surprised many and been genuinely fun to watch, which isn’t necessarily something that has been true for a few years now. They have many things heading in the right direction this season, even if the playoffs don’t happen. They will most likely continue to have lots of ups and downs, but the future continues to look bright for this team.