Canucks Shut Out Bruins 2-0

On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins were looking to win their third straight game for the first time all season. Standing in their way was the Vancouver Canucks. The game was a homecoming for former Bruins Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen and they came out on the winning side of things at TD Garden as the Canucks shut the Bruins out 2-0.

Vancouver was led by its star goaltender Kevin Lankinen who stopped all 32 shots from Boston, despite not having much support in the shot department from his team that was only able to muster 14 shots on Jeremy Swayman.

The loss on Tuesday night marks the first loss since naming Joe Sacco their interim head coach just a week before. Boston had won its previous two games before falling to Vancouver. The loss drops the Bruins to 10-10-3 on the season and the Canucks improve to 11-6-3.

First Period

In the first period, neither team was able to crack the scoreboard despite Boston outshooting Vancouver nine to three. While the Bruins had the higher quantity of shots, the Canucks had the higher quality of chances in the opening frame. Both teams played a clean period of hockey without any penalties being called against either side.

Despite the ratio of shots being well in the host’s favor, Lankinen made it look easy for Vancouver moving from one side of the net to the other with ease, especially on high-leverage chances from Charlie McAvoy and Mason Lohrei, a pairing that Sacco has emphasized will be together moving forward.

Second Period

The first five minutes of the second period were relatively quiet with neither team seeming to get the edge.

In the second period, following a questionable cross-checking call on Brad Marchand, Boston was forced to go to the penalty kill, much to the chagrin of the fans in attendance. The Bruins nearly killed the entire penalty off, but with under five seconds left on the man-advantage, the Canucks scored, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Right away, Swayman objected to the goal and it appeared he thought the puck was played with a high stick. The play was challenged by Boston, but not for high-sticking. Instead, the replay showed that the puck hit off Garland’s glove and went directly to DeBrusk, who tapped it in on the backhand. Under most circumstances, this would be considered a hand pass, and this is what warranted the challenge.

Jake DeBrusk, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, the challenge was unsuccessful and the Bruins went directly back to the penalty kill for the unsuccessful challenge and the Canucks led 1-0.

Boston didn’t let up, however, and wound up tallying 13 shots on goal in the middle stanza alone – leading Vancouver 22 to nine in shots on goal after two periods.

Third Period

In the third period, the Bruins came out firing on all cylinders and ready to go. The Canucks, however, had other ideas as they clamped down defensively and only allowed 10 shots on goal. Boston finished with three players who had three shots on goal in the game.

In the third period, there were two penalties, both assessed to Vancouver, but Boston was unable to capitalize on any of the opportunities, snapping a streak of a couple games where the Bruins scored on the man-advantage.

The Road Ahead

The Bruins look to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday when they take part in their second back-to-back matchup of the month. Boston hits the road on Wednesday when it takes on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The Canucks continue their road trip on Wednesday as well when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.



