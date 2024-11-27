Blue Jackets’ Kent Johnson Discusses Strong Start to 2024-25 Season

What a difference one offseason can make.

For Kent Johnson, truer words have never been spoken. Coming off a brutal end to his 2023-24 season thanks to injury, he spent the offseason in rehab while placing an emphasis on getting stronger.

It didn’t take general manager Don Waddell very long to see what kind of player Johnson was. Despite not having the best first couple of seasons in the NHL, the Blue Jackets identified him as an important part of their core moving forward. The three-year contract he signed was proof of that.

This reinvigorated Johnson on multiple levels. The belief in him coupled with a fresh start under new leadership has translated into a hot start to his 2024-25 season.

Although Johnson is just getting back from an upper-body injury, he’s making a big impact every time he steps on the ice. In his six games, he has nine points and has at least a point in every game this season.

But it’s his work in the offseason and off the ice that has really helped position himself for early success in the new season. Johnson stopped by this week to discuss his great start to the 2024-25 season.

The tape now shows he is a much different player than what we’ve seen before.

What Stands Out

In watching back Johnson’s shifts, four key themes stand out. He’s never been more confident. He’s never been stronger. He’s never been faster. And his hockey IQ is shining.

Johnson admitted that his confidence comes from a combination of things. He’s no longer afraid to make a mistake now. That’s been a key point early on under head coach Dean Evason.

“Ice time and getting better in the summer,” Johnson said about his soaring confidence. “I think I’m a better player than last year. I still had confidence last year in my game. But if you turn one puck over and you’re not going to play, you really can’t take risks offensively. You have another role like last year, my role most of the year was more of a third liner.”

Kent Johnson said he couldn’t be as risky making plays last season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Johnson came into camp noticeably stronger. The one thing he was able to do while in rehab was focus on getting stronger. He came in at 180 pounds but you could see the work he put in. That along with increased quickness has helped him get off to this great start.

“I think I got better balance on the puck and a little quicker. Definitely a lot quicker actually,” Johnson said. “I was a bit more worried to see about the explosiveness and getting faster and more balanced than just pure weight. It’s helping a lot more.”

Another part to Johnson’s start was the video work he did with the coaches. In reviewing the tape, they saw opportunities for him to become a more effective player in the offensive zone. They focused on positioning and finding the soft spots on the ice. He’s been able to take advantage of that time by becoming a more dangerous player.

“They really broke down my game on video last year,” Johnson said. “I think some of the stuff in the offensive zone. I wasn’t really going to the spots I wanted to go to and was told to go to the net a lot more and some spots that I as a playmaker wouldn’t really want to go to as much. This year, I’ve been able to go where I want in the offensive zone. That’s been a huge thing. And just figuring out watching the best players in the league where they go without the puck and trying to go there. It’s more natural, more than I’ve done in my whole life. So it’s really nice.”

The game has also slowed down for Johnson as he continues to gain confidence. He says his increased role has helped him get into the game a lot more than before.

“You’re much more in the game and that’s the biggest thing,” Johnson said. “I think the amount of times I touched the puck this year versus last year at a game is a crazy difference. It’s not that I was making bad plays the whole year last year. I think I probably get triple the touches per game at least. So that definitely helps slow the game down when you’re playing more and you’re playing more with the puck.”

The other major difference in Johnson’s game this year is his presence on the penalty kill. He had not been used in that role previously. So far, he’s doing well and making his presence known.

Johnson scored a key shorthanded goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped his team to an eventual overtime win. He sees opportunity in that role to not only keep pucks out, but go on the attack too.

“When you’re on the PK, first and foremost, you’re worried about keeping the puck out of your net. But once you have the puck, the best thing to do is make plays if you have time. There’s definitely opportunities to go the other way. It’s really fun. I love PK’ing.”

KJ’s epic 2-point game in last night’s win earned him the @FanaticsBook Goal of the Game! 💥 pic.twitter.com/nGZC400QPC — Colu❌bus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 22, 2024

Johnson couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season. He’s thriving in an increased role. He’s bigger, stronger, faster and more confident than ever. He’s also not afraid to make mistakes. He’s finally playing in the role that he was always designed to play. That’s as an offensive playmaker who is seeing improvement away from the puck too.

Johnson will only get better as he continues to gain experience against the opposition’s best players. His hard work coupled with a more defined role that fits his style has contributed to his 1.50 points/game start to the new season. He’s having the most fun he’s ever had in the NHL and it shows.