Senators Hold on to Defeat Flames 4-3

The Ottawa Senators (9-11-1) defeated the Calgary Flames (12-7-3) by a score of 4-3 on Prime Monday Night Hockey. The Senators started fast with four scoring chances in the first six minutes of the game, and the stars led the way with the offense while Anton Forsberg played a strong game.

Game Recap

The Senators started the game fast, and the Flames played strong defensively and goaltender Dustin Wolf was ready for game action and they held off the fleet of Senators shots throughout the first 10 minutes of the game.

Later in the period, the Flames earned a power play after Brady Tkachuk took a slashing penalty. Jonathan Huberdeau scored his seventh goal of the season after a tic-tac-toe play from Matt Coronato and Connor Zary.

Just under 30 seconds later, the Flames put the puck in behind Forsberg, but the goal was immediately waived off as there was goaltender interference. The Flames challenged the call, which was unsuccessful, turning the momentum towards the Senators for the power play.

While it wasn’t registered as a goal with the man advantage, Adam Gaudette scored his ninth goal of the season right after the conclusion of the penalty. Gaudette, who signed a one-year contract with the Senators in the offseason, is now tied for second on the Senators in goal-scoring, trailing just Tkachuk who now has 11.

The second period started at a 1-1 tie which was quickly broken by Drake Batherson, who scored his ninth of the season with a power play goal assisted by Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig. Later in the period, Senators forward Cole Reinhardt scored his first career NHL goal after being recalled earlier in the day.

To close out the second period, Yegor Sharangovich scored his fifth goal of the season after Josh Norris failed to clear the zone, resulting in chaos in front of the net, and Sharangovich found the puck and buried it.

Tkachuk would score early in the third period on the power play to give the Senators a 4-2 lead.

After killing a five-on-three penalty, the Flames carried momentum into the late minutes of the game, and Nazem Kadri gave his team life with just 38 seconds to go. Despite the late push, the Flames would ultimately fall 4-3 to the Senators.

Forsberg stopped 24 of 27 shots for a .889 save percentage (SV%), and Wolf stopped 25 of 29 shots at the other end for a .862 SV%.

The Senators are back in action on Nov. 29 as they begin their California road trip against the San Jose Sharks and the Flames will take on the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 29 as well.