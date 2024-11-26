Latest on Big Names Being Linked to Oilers in Trade Rumors

As the Edmonton Oilers seek to upgrade their roster and discuss possible trade options, several names have emerged as possibilities. It’s hard to know how far along the Oilers have gotten in talks with other teams (if at all), but more than one insider has connected Edmonton to pieces that could fill holes or potentially upgrade an area of weakness.

Here’s the latest on three players reportedly linked to the team: Marcus Pettersson, David Jiricek, and John Gibson.

Marcus Pettersson: A Potential Fit for the Blue Line

Marcus Pettersson of the Pittsburgh Penguins appears to be a prime trade candidate for a few teams and not surprisingly, the Oilers are said to be in the mix. According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, “Pettersson is as good as gone,” with the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks showing significant interest. While Edmonton initially sought a right-shot defenseman, recent injuries—most notably to Darnell Nurse (who is back now)—may have shifted their priorities toward bolstering their defensive depth overall.

Pettersson could fill an immediate need for the Oilers but it’s a question of how big an upgrade he is over what they have versus the cost to acquire him. Yohe notes that “there’s every reason to believe other teams will covet him,” but Edmonton’s position as a playoff contender could give them an edge if they’re willing to meet the Penguins’ asking price. The question then becomes, is Pettersson just a rental?

Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Yohe writes:

In the final year of his contract, Pettersson is set to break the bank when free agency opens next summer. The Penguins value Pettersson, but they value replenishing their system considerably more. This is essentially the Guentzel situation all over again. source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Penguins: More trades are coming= Johsua Yohe – The Athletic – 11/18/2024

The challenge for the Oilers lies in assembling a competitive package. They’ll need to balance current cap constraints with the Penguins’ likely demand for picks or prospects.

David Jiricek: A Fresh Start in Edmonton?

The Columbus Blue Jackets are reportedly exploring trade options for defenseman David Jiricek, who is seeking a fresh start. Initially, Columbus targeted a player-for-player swap, as part of a spot on TSN Early Trading Tuesday, TSN’s Chris Johnston revealed that the Blue Jackets have shifted its focus to considering draft pick packages. This change could open the door for the Oilers, who have second and third-round picks in 2025 as well as a full slate of selections in 2026.

Jiricek, a promising young player, would bring a high ceiling to Edmonton’s blue line but he’s had some trouble transitioning to the NHL. His availability is an intriguing option, though the Oilers would need to weigh the potential long-term benefits of acquiring Jiricek against immediate needs. How much would he help this season? Is the team better off going after him now? Or, is this the kind of deal that could happen during a busy offseason?

John Gibson: Goaltending Reinforcement or Cap Complication?

Veteran goaltender John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks has reportedly expressed willingness to waive his no-trade clause for a move to Edmonton. The Ducks are even open to retaining salary to facilitate a trade. However, according to Pierre LeBrun, such a move would likely come with significant challenges, including potential cap issues and roster implications.

LeBrun writes:

An outlier team in the mix is Edmonton. Gibson has a modified no-trade clause, but my understanding is he would consider the Oilers, who came one win short of the Cup last season. source – ‘NHL rumblings: What the trade market looks like for Ducks goalie John Gibson’ Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 11/20/2024

Edmonton would need to decide if acquiring Gibson is worth moving on from Stuart Skinner, a key part of their current goaltending tandem. Some wonder if Gibson is merely a lateral move from Calvin Pickard. Additionally, LeBrun notes that goaltending isn’t the Oilers’ primary focus right now. Is this a trade the Oilers should even consider? Just because a player is open to joining the team doesn’t mean the team should be open to trading for him.