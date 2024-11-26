Can the Toronto Maple Leafs Afford to Keep Mitch Marner?

On a recent Real Kyper and Bourne episode, Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee delved into the mounting pressure on the Toronto Maple Leafs to sign Mitch Marner to a long-term extension. Marner’s elevated play has reinforced his value to the team with every passing game. However, his pending contract situation has left fans and analysts questioning whether the Maple Leafs can afford to meet his demands—or risk losing one of their most skilled homegrown talents.

Here’s a breakdown of the key points raised during the discussion and what they might mean for the Maple Leafs.

Is Marner a Homegrown Talent Too Valuable to Lose

Sam McKee made no secret of Marner’s significance to the Maple Leafs, calling him a “homegrown superstar” and stressing that losing him would deal a severe blow to the team. While Toronto is stacked with talent, Marner’s ability to make game-changing plays and complement stars like Auston Matthews makes him indispensable.

McKee highlighted Marner’s consistency, pointing out that his performances often elevate the Maple Leafs during their strongest stretches. “Every day that goes by, I get progressively more worried…he might leave,” he admitted. This worry stems from the rising leverage Marner holds as his contract approaches expiration.

Toronto has benefited greatly from Marner’s brilliance, and replacing him with a player of similar calibre would be nearly impossible.

Are the Maple Leafs’ Mishandling of Marner’s Contract Situation

Bourne did not hesitate to criticize the Maple Leafs’ handling of the situation. He argued that the team’s delay in securing an extension has only amplified Marner’s leverage. With the salary cap expected to increase significantly in the coming seasons, Marner’s value could soar even higher—making negotiations even more challenging.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“You’re going to be a worse hockey team if he does not sign long-term,” Bourne asserted. His frustration was palpable as he described the Maple Leafs’ predicament, suggesting that Toronto has allowed itself to be backed into a corner.

Bourne’s comments raise an important question: could the team have avoided this situation by being more proactive? By waiting this long, the Maple Leafs have not only risked alienating Marner but also placed themselves in a position where they might have to overpay.

Is Overpaying: A Necessary Evil?

The hosts debated whether the Maple Leafs should break their financial structure by paying Marner more than Matthews’ recently signed $13.25 million AAV deal. While Bourne and McKee expressed reluctance, they acknowledged the harsh reality of the situation.

“If it’s either he signs for a penny more than Matthews and stays, or he leaves, I’m going to have to plug my nose and accept it,” Kypreos said. His pragmatic take reflects the difficult choices the Maple Leafs face.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McKee, while cautious, admitted that losing Marner would leave the team in a far worse position. The idea of “plugging your nose” and accepting an overpayment might be the only viable option, even if distasteful.

The Playoff Debate: Is It Relevant?

One of the biggest knocks against Marner has been his perceived lack of impact in the playoffs. However, Kypreos dismissed this narrative, calling it a flawed way to evaluate a player of Marner’s calibre.

“Are we doing this again? You don’t wait through the playoffs to decide whether to sign a player like this. It doesn’t work that way,” Kypreos said emphatically. He argued that Marner’s contributions throughout the regular season and his importance to the Maple Leafs’ overall success should outweigh concerns about postseason performance. This perspective underscores the need for teams to think beyond short-term results when managing star players.

The Big Question: What Will the Maple Leafs Do?

The Maple Leafs face a critical decision regarding Marner’s future. If they meet his likely steep demands, they risk fan backlash over salary cap constraints. If they let him walk, they risk losing one of the league’s most dynamic wingers and weakening their roster.

As Kypreos, Bourne, and McKee all pointed out, this situation didn’t have to reach this stage. The team’s hesitation has placed them in a vulnerable position, and now they may need to pay a premium to keep Marner.

Speculatively, this negotiation could echo the drama of Marner’s last contract talks, which polarized fans and sparked criticism. The Maple Leafs must decide whether they can justify another high-profile, high-cost extension—or whether they’ll face the daunting task of moving forward without one of their most talented players. The clock is ticking, and the pressure is mounting.