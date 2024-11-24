3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 4-2 Win Over the Sharks

The Buffalo Sabres entered the final stage of their three-game road trip fresh off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Given how important the next five games of the schedule are, finishing out the road trip with a win was of great concern to both the team and fan base alike.

After a foggy start, the Sabres rebounded yet again to find enough to win the game. There are a few key takeaways worth talking about from the Sabres’ 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, so let’s get into the good stuff.

Alex Tuch Deserves Selke Consideration

Alex Tuch’s importance to this team and this season can’t be understated. He has taken his game to another level, contributing in all areas of the game like never before. When talking heads and critics talk about a 200-foot game, this is what they are referring to.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tuch scored his third shorthanded goal of the season, what would eventually prove to be the game-winner just over five minutes into the third period. It ties him for the league lead but it further underscores what we have been seeing throughout the season: Tuch plays a complete game.

Tuch is riding a six-game point streak and has tallied at least one point in nine of his last 10 games. Offensively, he is doing what the team expects. Defensively and on the penalty kill, he is going above and beyond. Tuch deserves to be recognized among the elite defensive forwards in the league because that’s what he is.

Sabres Fighting Through Adversity

If there is one theme throughout this Sabres road trip, it has been fighting through adversity. Sure, the Los Angeles Kings are probably the only legitimate playoff contender out of the three games, but heading into the trip without Tage Thompson had many feeling dubious about how the Sabres would do.

For the second consecutive game, the Sabres spotted the opposition an early lead but found a way to come back as the game unfolded. While it isn’t great to cede early leads to teams like Anaheim and San Jose, the Sabres didn’t give up and let the game slip away as past incarnations of the team would have.

The Sabres looked a little tired out of the gate but ultimately found their legs in the win over the Sharks. Three days off before hosting the Minnesota Wild will hopefully provide enough of a boost that they don’t lay an egg against what has been a very good team. But their ability to fight through the challenges has already made this team feel different.

Optimus Reim(er) in Effect

James Reimer, fresh off of being reclaimed by the Sabres, got the nod in the stead of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. For a guy who hasn’t played since Oct. 27, Reimer looked outstanding against the Sharks, turning away 31 of 33 shots on the night, some of them quite difficult.

Reimer’s efforts were key to this win as the Sabres tried to find their legs early on. The Sharks had 28 of their 33 shots through two periods and Reimer held the Sabres in the game until Dylan Cozens and Tuch pushed the Sabres ahead in the third.

Reimer just needs to be the spot guy who can give UPL a breather along the way. This is exactly the type of start that the Sabres needed out of him. The goaltending situation in Buffalo has gotten a lot brighter over the last month or so.

Fantastic End to the Road Trip

For teams like the Sabres, right on the edge of the wild card, beating teams like the Sharks and Ducks is mandatory. The Sabres got the job done, improving to 11-9-1 on the season. The fact that the Sabres are above .500 at the end of November is a hugely positive sign, especially in an Atlantic Division that feels like it has more parody.

Another thing worth considering: the Sabres are 11-6-1 since starting the season 0-3-0. They have managed to put together multiple three-game winning streaks, a promising sign for the rest of the season. It’s still early, but this feels like a Sabres team we have all been hoping to see.