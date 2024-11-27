3 Rangers Not Named Kreider or Trouba Who Could Be Traded

What was supposed to be a contending season for the New York Rangers has quickly turned into a campaign of drama. Despite the Rangers’ 12-7-1 record and holding the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference standings, the team’s play is concerning.

With reports emerging that general manager Chris Drury has been exploring trade options for Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, it could be that no player is safe. In this piece, we will look at three names that could be moved in the coming days or months.

Ryan Lindgren

One of the more likely names to be moved is Ryan Lindgren. There were rumors that he would be moved over the summer, but instead, he signed a one-year deal, making it clear that management did not see him as a long-term piece with good reason. Lindgren was coming off a down season last year, and his injury history at such a young age is a concern. It is only going to get worse as he gets older.

Ryan Lindgren, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His poor play has also continued into 2024-25. He started the season injured and before he got back into the lineup, the Rangers had a 4-0-1 record with strong defense. However, since his return, the team has gone 7-7-0 and the defense has grown steadily worse. Paired with Trouba, the two constantly get hemmed in their own end that allows the opposition to score. His value is low right now, but the Rangers should take whatever they can get for Lindgren. It is time for him to move on.

K’Andre Miller

Another Rangers defenseman who is struggling this season is K’Andre Miller. After a solid 2022-23 campaign with nine goals and 43 points, he took a step back last season with just eight goals and 30 points. Many thought he would bounce back in 2024-25 and that being paired with Adam Fox would take his game to the next level. However, this has not been the case. He seems uninterested, and for such a big, strong player, he rarely uses his body to his advantage and will often get beat on the boards and in front of his net. He is starting to become a defensive liability, which is very disappointing.

Miller is also in a contract year. He will be a restricted free agent after this season and will likely be looking for a long-term deal. However, he is playing himself out of a contract in New York. That said, Miller could offer the biggest return on the market. He is only 24 years old and could still grow into an all-round top-four defenseman. Unfortunately, the Rangers don’t have the time to wait for that to happen. They need a shakeup on the backend, and he could bring in another legit top-four defenseman in return.

Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith is a player the Rangers could try to flip for another forward who they think would be a better fit on the team. Smith hasn’t been bad this season, but the team likely expects more from him. He has three goals and 11 points in 20 games, and he has yet to find his spot in this lineup. Playing on a line with Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, they have been ok at times but invisible at others. He has been moved around the lineup, but nothing has seemed to stick. Drury brought him in during the offseason to play with Kreider and Zibanejad, but it looks like he has struck out once again.

Reilly Smith, New York Rangers (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)

Like Lindgren, Smith is a pending unrestricted free agent, and he likely won’t be back next season, given that the Rangers have other, more important players to sign this summer. Smith could be one of the easier players to move as he has an affordable salary. He has been fine this season, but if the team keeps losing and he doesn’t start producing more, his time in New York should come to an end.

The Rangers could play themselves out of this slump, and no moves will be made. However, with the reports coming out that Drury is ready to make some deals, it seems more likely than not that the team will be seeing a shakeup very soon. Which players could be on the move? While there are many options, these are three of the more likely players to be moved if a deal were to be made.