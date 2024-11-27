Where Does Auston Matthews Fit in the Maple Leafs Lineup When He Returns?

Without their captain and star center, Auston Matthews, in the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs have surged to the top of the Atlantic Division, playing some of their most disciplined and cohesive hockey of the season. This curious trend has sparked speculation among analysts and fans alike: why do the Maple Leafs sometimes seem to thrive in Matthews’ absence?

There’s no denying Matthews’ status as a generational talent and a cornerstone of the franchise. Any team would be better with a player of his calibre. Yet, his return poses an interesting question—how will the dynamics shift when he’s back in the lineup? The adjustments the team made to succeed without him have worked. Will his reintroduction disrupt the chemistry they’ve built, or will it elevate them to even greater heights?

As Matthews nears his return, the Maple Leafs face the challenge of integrating their star player while maintaining the momentum they’ve gained. How will the team adapt, and what role will Matthews play in pursuing sustained success? As the Maple Leafs prepare to welcome their captain back, these questions are worth exploring.

Matthews Centers Nylander and Holmberg in Practice

Matthews took a significant step toward returning to the Maple Leafs lineup, participating in practice on Tuesday after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. While the team has played well in his absence, Matthews’ return will be a welcome boost.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During Tuesday’s practice, Matthews centred a line with William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg, signalling potential line combinations upon his return. This setup suggests a mix of high-end skill with Nylander and responsible play with Holmberg, providing Matthews with balanced support.

However, his return isn’t guaranteed for Wednesday’s game against the Florida Panthers. Although he practiced full-out, the coaching staff needed to assess his readiness after practice before making a decision. This cautious approach is crucial and underscores the importance of ensuring Matthews is fully fit before rejoining the lineup.

The Team Thrives Without Him, But Matthews Adds Firepower

The Maple Leafs have found ways to win games by tightening their defensive play and focusing on five-on-five effectiveness. Yet, Matthews’ return offers the potential to elevate the team’s game further, particularly in terms of offensive zone dominance and power play production.

The challenge will be integrating Matthews without disrupting the chemistry the team has built in recent weeks. If the lines from practice hold, pairing Matthews with Nylander could reignite their potent connection while offering Holmberg a unique opportunity to grow alongside two top-tier players.

How Will Head Coach Craig Berube Utilize Matthews?

How head coach Craig Berube utilizes Matthews on his return will be pivotal. Will the Maple Leafs stick with the practice lines, or will Matthews slot in differently based on how the game unfolds? All eyes will be on the team’s dynamic as one of their key players edges closer to making his much-anticipated comeback.

David Amber joined Matt Marchese and Mike Futa on a recent broadcast to discuss the Maple Leafs’ lineup dilemmas as Matthews approaches his return. The panel discussed potential changes and strategies, including the future of the Mitch Marner-John Tavares duo, William Nylander’s role, and the team’s stylistic adjustments in Matthews’ absence.

Should the Marner-Tavares Duo Be Split to Make Room for Matthews?

David Amber was asked an intriguing question: should Berube consider splitting Marner and Tavares, who have thrived together, to accommodate Matthews? The consensus? Probably not.

The Marner-Tavares connection has been productive, and disrupting it might not be worth the risk. Matthews could instead slot in alongside William and Alex Nylander, potentially creating a dynamic “Nylander brothers” line. Though speculative, this suggestion offers an exciting vision for the Maple Leafs’ offense. It could be fun, and analysts’ critiques pointing to the problem of Matthews’ partners deferring to him are minimized because Nylander would seem the last player to “tone down” his game playing alongside the captain.

Team Adjustments: What Have the Maple Leafs Learned Without Matthews?

The Maple Leafs’ power play, criticized early in the season for its inefficiency, saw improvement after Matthews’ injury. The team shifted to a more straightforward, low-event style, focusing on getting pucks to the net, which yielded immediate results.

Amber highlighted how Morgan Rielly’s decisive shooting from the point and other straightforward plays revitalized the unit. Matthews’ return could inject even more firepower, potentially transforming a reinvigorated power play into an elite one.

During Matthews’ absence, the Maple Leafs adopted a quieter, more defensively responsible approach, scoring only nine even-strength goals across eight games. This shift in strategy emphasized avoiding mistakes and capitalizing on limited opportunities, notably on the power play.

The panel noted this evolution as a positive development, potentially adding a new dimension to the Maple Leafs’ game. Matthews’ return could blend his high-octane offence with the team’s newfound discipline, making the Maple Leafs more versatile and dangerous.

The Bottom Line: A Balanced Maple Leafs Squad Creates a Problem?

As Matthews nears his return, the Maple Leafs face intriguing decisions about their lineup and style of play. While the Marner-Tavares pairing remains a cornerstone, Matthews’ reintegration offers opportunities for creative line combinations and further power-play dominance.

Could the Maple Leafs’ recent adaptability help them strike a perfect balance between high-scoring brilliance and defensive responsibility? Only time will tell, but this period without Matthews might have been a blessing in disguise for Toronto’s playoff aspirations.