Hurricanes Win 6-4 in Dramatic Comeback Fashion Over Stars

If you were looking for a high-scoring game with twists, turns, and up-and-down emotions, the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes game on Monday night (Nov. 25) had it all. After scoring five third-period goals, the Hurricanes defeated the Stars 6-4 in a dramatic comeback win on Hockey Talks Night for Mental Health Awareness. The Comeback Canes showed why people should never count out this team, despite being down 3-1 going into the third period to a team who was 11-0-0 when leading after two periods. Let’s start from the beginning before we get to the electric third period.

Game Recap

Early on, it seemed like the game would be all Stars as they scored 18 seconds into the game after a Tyler Seguin goal after picking up a loose puck from a between-the-legs move by Mason Marchment. Not the ideal start for the Hurricanes who saw themselves down 1-0 in under 30 seconds and Lenovo Center was stunned in the process. However, the building would be found once again as Seth Jarvis, in his first game back after missing the last eight due to an upper-body injury, tied the game 1-1 on a shorthanded marker. What a way to make your presence felt by scoring the first goal for the team, especially when you’re on the penalty kill to add salt to the wound.

Less than four minutes later, however, the Stars got the lead once again off a Thomas Harley shot that went off the post past netminder Spencer Martin. The first period ended 2-1 Stars despite the Hurricanes leading in shots on goal (SOG) 6-5. It seemed for most of the game the home side could not buy any momentum because every time they had a chance to set up or make a play, the action would be blown dead by the refs. Plus, the Hurricanes could not buy a power play until the third period as it seemed like everything was going the Stars’ way. Carolina was called for three penalties, two too-many-men penalties before they got their first of the game in the final period.

It only got worse in the second period when Marchment made it a 3-1 game for the Stars after getting a nice pass from Seguin below the Hurricanes’ red line with Martin watching it the whole way. Entering the third period, it was going to be interesting to see if the home team was going to bounce back against a Stars team who haven’t lost when leading after 40 minutes going into tonight.

However, that is when things took a category-five change for the other side.

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The third period was nothing short of electric as Sebastian Aho brought the Hurricanes back within one just a little over a minute into the final frame. The goal gave both Aho and Jarvis multi-point nights as the duo was back together on the first line at the beginning of the third period along with Jackson Blake.

Over two minutes later, Brent Burns netted his first of the season with heavy traffic in front of Stars’ netminder Jake Oettinger. The shot from Burns was an absolute snipe placed in the very tight hole top shelf over “Otter” and the game was tied. In a span of four minutes, the Hurricanes erased a 3-1 deficit to tie the game 3-3 with all of the momentum on their side after having very little through the first 40 minutes.

The Power of the Hurricanes’ Power Play

Seven minutes into the third period the Hurricanes got their first power play of the game, and they took advantage of it. Eighteen seconds into the man advantage, Shayne Gostisbehere gave the team their first lead of the game with a timely shot to fool Oettinger to make it a 4-3 contest. It took one power play from the home side to get the lead that they did not have for over 48 minutes and after having a penalty difference of 3-0 in favor of Dallas.

Unfortunately, the lead was gone over six minutes later as Miro Heiskanen on a shot through traffic re-tied the game 4-4. Martin was trying to look around a couple of screens but looked the wrong way and the Stars defenseman found twine.

When teams are looking for clutch players in clutch moments, it feels good when it works out. Regarding the Hurricanes, on their second power play of the game after Martin Necas took a high stick. Necas played some pinball wizard that even the British rock band “The Who” would appreciate. He was trying to get it to Aho but bounced off of two Stars players and into the net for what would be the game-winning goal and a 5-4 lead for Carolina. An Andrei Svechnikov empty net goal would ice the game and on Hockey Talks Night, the Hurricanes ended up completing the comeback with a 6-4 victory that saw five goals in the final frame alone.

Aho was the first star with a goal and four points followed by Jarvis having a goal and two assists which was closed out with Necas having a goal and assist each. Overall, what an electric game for the Hurricanes in a huge comeback win.

Coming Up

The Hurricanes (15-5-1) will take on the 12-7-1 New York Rangers on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern at the Lenovo Center for a pre-Thanksgiving Metropolitan showdown.

The Stars (13-7-0) also play on Nov. 27 but they will stay on the road as they head up to Chicago to face the 7-12-2 Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.